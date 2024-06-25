What changes in France in July?

Advertisement

Gas prices up

Gas prices are set to rise 12 percent on July 1st for an estimated 10 million French households that use gas to heat their homes. That’s a big jump, but – even accounting for this latest increase – July’s prices will still be 3.5 percent lower than they were in January.

Elections I

Brits living in France who are eligible to vote should have cast their ballots already, or got a proxy to do it, because Britain decides its next government on July 4th, after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak surprised many back in May by calling a summer election.

Schools’ out

Schools in France break-up for the long summer holidays after classes on July 5th, or 6th if there are Saturday morning classes.

Elections II

Voting in the second round of France’s snap parliamentary elections takes place on July 7th [the first round of voting is on June 30th], after President Emmanuel Macron dissolved parliament following a dismal showing in the European elections.

We’ll have to wait and see the results before we start working out what happens next - you can keep up with all the latest election news HERE.

Car Laws

All new cars sold in the EU from July 7th must be equipped with an intelligent speed control system known as Adaptation Intelligente de Vitesse (AIV) these are intended to ensure vehicles automatically adhere to local speed limits.

Exams I

The results of this year’s baccalauréat exams are due to be published on July 8th. The exams mark the end of schooling for French pupils and a rush to sort out university places as offers come in.

Fêtes de Bayonne

Known for drawing large crowds, this five-day event celebrates Basque culture with the famous bull run, large parties, street performances, traditional dances, and fireworks. You can even buy a traditional outfit (in the colours of white and red) at a local market nearby to better join in the celebration. This year, the event will run from July 10th until the 14th.

Exams II

The results of this year’s brevet exams - taken by pupils aged 15 or 16 - are due to be published on July 11th.

Fête nationale

July 14th is France's Fête nationale, sometimes incorrectly known as Bastille Day in the Anglophone world. It is officially a public holiday – but it falls on a Sunday this year, so there’s no long weekend in store.

The big military parade is on the Champs-Elysées in Paris but most towns do something to mark the occasion, with concerts, parties and big, loud, fireworks displays.

Game lanes

Some 185km of lanes on parts of the A1, A4, A12, A13, the périphérique and some main roads in Paris will be reserved exclusively for use by vehicles accredited for the Olympic and Paralympic Games from July 15th until after the summer sporting extravaganzas come to an end. Non-accredited road users caught using the lanes could be fined €135.

Horsing around

Fans of all things horses should head to southwest France for the Equestrian Festival at the National Stud Farm in Tarbes, which gets under way this year on July 16th and runs to July 21st.

Bicycle Race

The epic Tour de France reaches its Champagne-swilling climax, for one Olympic year only, in Nice on July 21st.

Bargain Hunt

The government-mandated four-week summer sales period ends on July 23rd.

Games of the XXXIII Olympiad

That's the official title of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. The big event of the summer in France runs from July 26th to August 11th.

That's the official title of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. The big event of the summer in France runs from July 26th to August 11th.

Taxes

You should be notified of any tax reimbursements due from your 2023 declarations by the end of July.