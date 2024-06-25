French PM and far-right chief to lock horns in crunch TV debate

Regardless of the result, Macron has vowed to stay on as president until the end of his second term in 2027.

He has been criticised from all sides for his decision to call the snap election after his party received a drubbing in a European vote earlier this month.

Parliament speaker Yael Braun-Pivet, a senior member of the ruling Renaissance party, acknowledged that the French "have found it hard to understand" the dissolution. Former premier Edouard Philippe, who leads an allied centrist party, said simply that Macron had "killed the presidential majority".

An Ifop poll has the RN on 36 percent support, the left-wing NFP on 29.5 percent and Macron's camp on 20.5 percent, leading the unpopular president's allies to beg him to step back from the campaign.

But Macron weighed in on Monday evening to warn that the programmes of the two "extremes" could spark a "civil war", accusing both the RN and LFI of sowing tensions and division.

Leaders of both left and right condemned his remarks.

The RN's three-time presidential candidate Marine Le Pen, who is also expected to challenge for the Elysée again in 2027, said Macron's argument was "weak" and showed "he thinks he's lost this election".

Patrick Kanner, head of the centre-left Socialists in the Senate, said his remarks showed France is "faced with someone who no longer controls anything."

Some suggested that Tuesday's TV debate was unlikely to change the balance between the three blocs.

"What debate? People have already chosen, it's already crystallised," a top member of Macron's team, who asked not to be named, told AFP. "Maybe it can help us with the abstainers."

Attal took on Bardella just a month ago in a debate before the European elections - Attal was widely agreed to have decisively won the debate, but Bardella's party swept to victory in the Euro polls.

In a sign of how traditional parties have collapsed, the right-wing Les Républicains -- in power little more than a decade ago under Nicolas Sarkozy -- are not represented at all in Tuesday's TV debate.

A top court rejected their demand to be included a few hours before it began.

Meanwhile, Bardella and Attal both requested that the left-wing slot in Tuesday's debate be taken by LFI founder Jean-Luc Mélenchon rather than Bompard.

A former presidential candidate, Mélenchon is the most recognisable but also the most divisive figure on the left due to his radical positions.

Many on the left hope a more "consensus" candidate will take the post of prime minister if they win.

Mélenchon "is not the leader of the Nouveau Front Populaire and he will not be prime minister," Ecologist Party leader Marine Tondelier told AFP on Monday.

Mélenchon himself has refused to rule himself out of the running, saying his name "opens doors in working-class neighbourhoods."