Summer finally arrives in France … but only briefly

Advertisement

If you woke up to sunny skies and warmer temperatures in your part of France this morning, rejoice. National forecaster Météo-France says that it’s the start of a hint of summer for most of the country.

Clear skies and just a few clouds were the order of the day across most of the country on Monday morning, with temperatures rising to 22C in Brittany, 29C in Perpignan, and 27C in Paris, Strasbourg and Lyon. The only blot on the landscape is in the south-east, where stormy showers are expected from mid-afternoon. They could last through to the end of the day.

Tuesday looks similar, forecasters said, with clear skies and rising temperatures - up to 27C in Limoges, Toulouse and Lille, 28C in Nantes, and up to 29C in Paris. But persistent thunderstorms are again forecast in the south-east.

Advertisement

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week, forecasters said, with the mercury jumping up to 30C in many towns and cities - though cloudy spells will break up the sunshine, while the storms that had plagued the south-east of the country earlier in the week moving north - affecting the Strasbourg region and the Territoire de Belfort.

Rain will be a feature north of the Rhône and in a good part of the Alps.

More of the same, minus the rain on Thursday. Météo-France forecasts temperatures 30C in Bordeaux, Metz and Montélimar, 29C in Chaumont, Paris and Rouen. In the south-east too, the sun will dominate, with 28C expected in Gap and 27C in Marseille.

But, the weather changes on Friday across France. Temperatures are expected to dip drastically as a new weather front spreads from the west. Rouen, which is forecast to bask under clear 29C skies on Thursday will only reach 22C on Friday.

Further ahead, certainty over weather predictions pretty much collapses – but the trend is for lower temperatures. “The [new] week should be a little cool again for the season,” forecasts Météo-France, which specifies that “no clear trend is emerging in terms of precipitation.”