PODCAST: Elections to take France into 'dark territory' and explaining the second homes crackdown

Host Ben McPartland is joined by The Local France's Emma Pearson, Genevieve Mansfield and John Lichfield to discuss all the latest from France.

Naturally we're starting with France's highly dramatic parliamentary elections - which are producing twists, turns and high-stakes moments on a daily basis.

You can find the Talking France podcast on Spotify or Apple, download it here or listen on the link below

From the latest polling to the possibilities for a new prime minister, politics expert John Lichfield gives us the benefit of his analysis.

We're also taking a look at the party manifestos and explaining exactly what happens on Sunday night, what it means for the following week and how France's two-round voting system works.

Away from politics we're talking a look at the proposed new law for local authorities on second homes - it's been described as a 'ban on second homes', but in reality the law is much more limited than that.

And, believe it or not, there are some deals to be snapped up for the Olympics this summer - from tickets to travel and accommodation, prices have been dropping.

