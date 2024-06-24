PODCAST: Elections to take France into 'dark territory' and explaining the second homes crackdown
With all the latest elections news and a look at the party manifestos, plus France's 'second homes ban' and Olympic deals - the Talking France podcast is back.
Host Ben McPartland is joined by The Local France's Emma Pearson, Genevieve Mansfield and John Lichfield to discuss all the latest from France.
Naturally we're starting with France's highly dramatic parliamentary elections - which are producing twists, turns and high-stakes moments on a daily basis.
You can find the Talking France podcast on Spotify or Apple, download it here or listen on the link below
From the latest polling to the possibilities for a new prime minister, politics expert John Lichfield gives us the benefit of his analysis.
We're also taking a look at the party manifestos and explaining exactly what happens on Sunday night, what it means for the following week and how France's two-round voting system works.
Away from politics we're talking a look at the proposed new law for local authorities on second homes - it's been described as a 'ban on second homes', but in reality the law is much more limited than that.
And, believe it or not, there are some deals to be snapped up for the Olympics this summer - from tickets to travel and accommodation, prices have been dropping.
Talking France is a free podcast made possible thanks to the financial support of members of The Local. You can find out how to support us here, or you can help by leaving us a nice review on your podcast platform or just telling a friend.
Further reading
- France has taken leave of its senses and its no laughing matter
- French elections: What does each party's manifesto promise?
- French election breakdown: TV debates, latest polls and anti-Semitism
- Paris Olympics: The prices to take advantage of as prices fall
- What is France's law to 'ban second homes'?
