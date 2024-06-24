French Word of the Day: Bolos

Advertisement

Why do I need to know bolos?

Because, with elections pending and the Euros in full swing, there are a lot of people out there trying – and possibly failing – to impress you.

What does it mean?

Bolos – pronounced boh-loss, and sometimes spelled boloss, depending on which dictionary you have to hand – is an early 21st-century term for idiot or buffoon that has its origins in the illegal drug trade: where it was originally used as a derogatory term for customers, especially those who were easy to fool.

The etymology is hard to trace. Some have suggested links to Spanish slang, while others have suggested that it’s a verlan reference to discredited neurosurgical treatment the lobotomy – which has been shortened to ‘lobos’ in France. The verlanisation (that's a word) is obvious.

As is often the case, such a modern slang term is now slightly outdated – but it can, and is, still used in derisory terms to describe someone who has just done something stupid. Right now, with elections and the Euros heading to the knockout phase, that could be politicians or footballers.

Use it like this

Il n'a pas eu son bac ? C'est trop un bolos ! – He didn't get his baccalaureate? He's such an idiot

Un bolos passe en coup de vent – an idiot blows by