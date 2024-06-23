Ticks, tax declarations and philosophy: 6 essential articles for life in France

Advertisement

The French health authority has issued a warning about a species of 'giant tick' that is now present in southern France. Normal ticks are endemic across the country and can carry some significant health risks, as well as necessitating the painful and nasty process of digging them out of your flesh (or the flesh of your kids/ pets).

What to know about ticks in France and how to avoid them

Horrifying pictures of blisters the size of golf balls on the legs of two unfortunate 'wild swimming' fans made headlines in France this week. So is it safe to swim in France's many picturesque lakes?

Is it safe to swim in French lakes?

Our neighbours in Germany are hosting the Euro 2024 football tournament and things are hotting up (wishing a speedy recovery to Kylian Mbappé's nose). Whether you have gone native and are supporting France or you have another team to cheer on, here's how to watch all the matches in France.

How to watch the Euro 2024 tournament on TV in France

It's nearly deadline time for the 2024 property tax declaration in France - and if you own property here (even if you live in another country) this is something that you are likely to need to know about.

Who is exempt from the 2024 property tax declaration?



A new law went into effect this week that allows pharmacists to dispense antibiotics without prescription in certain cases. Most people will still need a prescription, however, so we're taking a look at how you can get that if you're just visiting France or you are not yet registered in the French health system.

Do I need a prescription for antibiotics in France?

French lycée pupils are into the exam season - commiserations to any parents living with a stressed-out teen - and all of the Bac candidates will be taking a philosophy exam. The subject has been a compulsory part of French schooling since the days of Napoleon.

Building citizens: Why philosophy is compulsory in French schools

(And one extra)

As you may have noticed, there is an election on in France. You can get all the latest election news HERE and you can also sign up to receive by email our bi-weekly election breakdown (more info here). We're also taking a look at what it would really mean for foreigners in France if the far-right do end up in power.

Meanwhile our Talking France podcast is also discussing all things election related. Listen here or on the link below