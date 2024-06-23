On the Agenda: What’s happening in France this week

Advertisement

Monday

Reopening of the A13 motorway - After being partially closed (between Vaucresson and Paris) for over two months, the A13 motorway will finally reopen in the direction of the capital on Monday evening. On Thursday, all traffic (in both directions) will resume on the A13.

Tuesday

TV election debate - There will be a debate ahead of the snap parliamentary election on Tuesday at 9pm on TF1 and LCI radio. It will be between prime minister Gabriel Attal, the far-right's Jordan Bardella and Manuel Bompard representing the left alliance.

France v Poland - The French team will go up against Poland in the group stage of the Euros on Tuesday at 6pm at the Signal Iduna Park Stadium in Dortmund, Germany.

Wednesday

The summer sales - For the majority of the country, the summer sales (soldes d’été) will start on Wednesday, June 26th and will run until Tuesday, July 23rd. There are some exceptions like the French overseas territories, and Corsica, where you’ll have to wait until July 10th for the sales to kick off.

Thursday

Macron to Brussels - The French President will travel to Brussels for the European Council on June 27th and 28th 2024.

Saturday

Paris pride parade - The month of June marks Pride Month for members of the LGBTQI+ community. The Paris Pride parade (marches des fiertés in French) is the largest, attracting thousands of participants and spectators. It will depart from at 1.30pm from Porte de la Villette and move toward Place de la République.

Tour de France - An Olympics-affected 2024 Tour begins in northern Italy on Saturday, with a 206km ride from Florence to Rimini. Because Paris is all Olympics-ed up, the race this year finishes in Nice, rather than along the Champs-Elysées as is traditional.

Sunday

First round of parliamentary elections - The first round of voting in France's parliamentary elections will take place on Sunday. Only French citizens (including dual nationals) are eligible to vote. The second round will take place on July 7th.

Property tax declaration - Property owners are required to do another tax form - the déclaration d'occupation or déclaration de biens immobiliers - and it must be submitted by June 30th (by 11.59pm). However, this is not an annual task, you only have to do it if you did not complete it last year, or if you bought a property or otherwise changed your status in the last year - full details HERE.