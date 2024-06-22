Inside France: French lose the plot, sports stars speak out and Paris prices fall

Advertisement

Inside France is our weekly look at some of the news, talking points and gossip in France that you might not have heard about.

Losing the plot?

Welcome to another crazy week in French politics - I'm not saying that this election is getting to me, but the other night I dreamed I was having an argument with far-left leader Jean-Luc Mélenchon. I think I need a holiday.

France might need a holiday too - the political discourse is getting increasingly wild, leading to our columnist John Lichfield to declare that the country has "taken leave of its senses".

Latest polling suggests that Marine Le Pen's far-right Rassemblement National party would take the biggest vote share at 33 percent, followed by the increasingly fragile leftist coalition Nouveau Front Populaire with 29 percent and then Emmanuel Macron's centrist group with 22 percent. Those figures would give none of the blocks an overall majority, instead leading to a total parliamentary deadlock.

Earlier this week 'Article 16 of the constitution' was trending on French Twitter; this is the one that lays out the powers afforded to the president versus the prime minister, as people tried to work out what - if any - decisions Macron would be able to take in the final three years of his mandate.

The satirical magazine Le Canard Enchâiné perhaps sums it up best in its cartoon, showing a man about to shoot himself in the head with a gun labelled 'Rassemblement National' and saying "We never tried this before".

The Canard Enchainé's cartoon as posted on Instagram

Sports stars engaged

On a more positive note, it's been nice to see France's biggest sports stars use their platforms to encourage people to vote, and speaking out against hatred and intolerance and in favour of diversity and inclusion.

I could not disagree more with the Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon, who criticised Kylian Mbappé's call for people to vote against the far right, saying that footballers should "leave politics to other people".

The whole point of living in a democracy is that politics belongs to everybody. As Mbappé said: "The Euros are very important in our careers, but first and foremost we are citizens and I don’t think we can be disconnected from the world around us."

And I admit I'm biased about this - I've been a fan ever since I saw him make his professional debut at the age of 18 in my then-hometown of Castres - but I was also pleased to see French rugby legend Antoine Dupont taking a stand on another social issue, appearing on the front cover of LGBTQ magazine Têtu to decry homophobia (although the cover photo did rather make him look like he had forgotten his shades and was squinting into bright sunlight).

🚨 Antoine Dupont s’engage avec têtu· contre l’homophobie



🏉 La star du Stade Toulousain et du XV de France, qui dispute cette année les JO de Paris en rugby à 7, est le cover boy de notre numéro événement de l’été !



🌟 Sortie chez vos marchands de journaux le mercredi 19 juin pic.twitter.com/yV731CESfR — têtu· (@TETUmag) June 16, 2024

Talking France

We of course discuss all the election latest with John Lichfield in the latest episode of the Talking France podcast - and in what was perhaps linked to my need for a holiday we're also discussing places to visit in France this summer.

Amid warnings of over-tourism we're taking a look at the places predicted to be most crowded this summer - and suggesting some alternatives. Listen here or on the link below.

Fun and Games

It was thought that people might avoid Paris this summer - but the combination of good deals on the Olympic ticket resale site plus travel and accommodation costs dropping back to seasonal norms has seen a flurry of people booking a last-minute trip to the Games.

Personally I always thought the 'everyone fleeing the capital' narrative was a little over-played, but it's been interesting to see that attempted price-gouging has also largely failed - at the start of the year there were Airbnb listings for frankly insane prices (I saw one that was €7,000 for two weeks), while now costs are largely at the summer average.

Wrestling

If you're a Games fan I highly recommend the temporary exhibition at Paris' Musée de l'histoire de l'immigration (a strong contender for the capital's best museum, in my opinion) on the history of Olympics and their politics.

It also includes this statue which we're told depicts 'wrestling' at the Olympics in antiquity. If you say so . . .

Photo: The Local

