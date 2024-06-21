La Belle Vie: The French love for the cinema and snacking like a French person

Advertisement

When I lived in the US, I enjoyed going to the movies, but it was a 'special occasion' activity and I did not go often. However, since moving to France, going to see films and discussing the latest blockbusters has become a much bigger part of my life.

The film industry is very important here, which is no surprise considering the country's long history with the medium, from the Lumière brothers to the French New Wave. Plus, the French government helps to fund it, allowing independent films find their way to the big screen and for the country to top European charts for the sheer number of films produced each year.

But aside from the strength of the industry, I've found that individual French people love the cinema. They have a personal relationship with it - as evidenced by the scores of people queuing to get back into the theatre following the Covid-19 lockdowns.

And a few weeks after moved to Paris, my very first French friend invited me to the movies. I expected that we would be going to a large theatre, but instead he took me to a small salle near La Sorbonne. I hardly understood anything in the film, but I remember being amazed by the number of small, arthouse theatres in the Latin Quarter.

Another difference between going to the movies in the US vs. France is the concessions menu. In the US, you can get a hot dog or an extra-large slurpee to enjoy while watching a movie, but in France the menu is more limited, usually including candy, (small) beverages, and popcorn (and don't expect it to be drenched in fake butter).

If you start chewing or slurping loudly while in a French movie theatre, you're bound to get a few dirty looks.

Honestly, I really can't complain about French movie etiquette, as it is born out of a respect for others and perhaps a different approach to snacking.

The French prefer longer, heartier meals, without the many small snacks in between. I've come to appreciate this part of the culture, and I genuinely think it has also helped me enjoy my meals more than I did before.

But if you are craving some chips or nuts, then just plan an apéro with some friends. Many French cafés will give a small bowl of peanuts or pretzels at apéro time, alongside the drinks.

Enjoying an apéro on a café terrace in the warm sun is one of the greatest pleasures of French summer, but there are some unwritten rules to be aware of.

The one downside to the French terrace is the cloud of smoke. When walking through major French cities, especially Paris, you become accustomed to it when passing by the terraces.

But you may be surprised to learn that the greater Paris region of Île-de-France actually has the lowest national rate with 21.9 percent of daily smokers.

And finally, if you find yourself sitting at a smoke-heavy area of the terrace, you can always say to your French friend Ça te dit d'aller dedans ? (Are you down to go inside?)

Ça te dit is a handy expression, and we've put together a list of the seven other useful words and phrases of the day from this past month.

