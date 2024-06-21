Everything you need to know about the 2024 summer sales in France

Advertisement

In most of France, the summer sales will kick off on Wednesday, June 26th, at 8am precisely. The traditional summer promotional period will last four weeks, as provided by law, until close of business on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Corsicans will have to wait a few more days before going hunting for promotions in stores. The summer sales start on Wednesday July 10th and will last until Tuesday August 6th.

It’s a big deal for bargain hunters, because such promotions in France are limited to just two periods of the year, with the dates set by the government.

Overseas dates

French Guiana and Mayotte keep the same sales periods, but they run from Wednesday, July 17th to Tuesday, August 13th, in Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon; from Saturday, September 28th, to Friday, October 25th, in Guadeloupe; and from Thursday, October 3rd, to Wednesday, October 30th, in Martinique. On Saint-Barthélemy and Saint-Martin, you’ll have to wait until Saturday, October 12th, for the summer sales, which will end on Friday, November 8th.

On Reunion, the winter sales – southern hemisphere, remember? – begin on Saturday, September 7th, and end on Friday, October 4th. The same applies to New Caledonia, where the winter sales will run from Saturday, August 24th, to Sunday, September 22nd. Finally, in Polynesia, the second sales period of the year will begin on Wednesday, September 25th and end on Sunday, October 13th.

What’s so special about the soldes period?

Unlike other year-round discounts, les soldes are highly regulated. The two sales periods are the only time of year that stores – keen to clear their stock – are allowed to sell items at a loss.

Sale items must also be clearly marked and separated from non-sale items, with the before and after price plainly visible. Online stores must also abide by these rules.

Stores are forbidden from hiking the prices of items before the sales period to appear as though it is offering huge discounts during the soldes.

During the rest of the year discounting is allowed in certain circumstances, so you might see promotions or vente privée (private sales, usually short-term events aimed at regular customers or loyalty-card holders) throughout the year.

In these situations the stores might be selling items for less than their original price, but they are not permitted to sell the item for less than they bought it for.

Shops are also permitted to have closing-down sales if they are shutting down, or closing temporarily for refurbishment.

Despite the rules being strict, consumer groups still advise shoppers to be cautious especially when shopping online.

Can I exchange my bargains?

Yes. Any product bought in a French store during the sales period remains subject to normal exchange and refund policies, despite what some shop owners might want you to believe.

So you can safely ignore any sign that reads something along the lines of les articles soldés ne sont ni repris ni échangés (the articles on sale cannot be returned or exchanged). Your consumer rights trump that sign.

In case of a hidden defect, the store is required to refund or exchange the product. But beware this is only for defects that were not apparent in the store, for example an electrical item that doesn't work. If you bought a product knowing it was scratched or marked in some way, you don’t have the right of refund or exchange.

And, if you just changed your mind or bought the wrong size, retailers aren’t obliged to take it back or allow an exchange, although many of them will.

However, if you buy something by mail order or through the internet you do have the right to send it back within 14 days and the retailer is obliged to refund the money.

Tax rebates

If you are a non-EU resident, you might be eligible for a tax rebate on your sales purchases.

If you spend at least €100 in one store, then you qualify. You should hold onto your receipt and tell the cashier you plan to use a tax rebate so they can give you the necessary documentation (a duty-free slip).

Then when you are leaving you can find the kiosk at the station or airport dedicated to tax rebates (détaxe) and file prior to leaving France.