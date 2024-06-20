French Word of the Day: OKLM

Advertisement

Why do I need to know OKLM?

Because you might have assumed this was just a typo.

What does it mean?

OKLM - is an abbreviation for the phrase ‘au calme’ and pronounced the same, so roughly "oh kalmm".

Most of the time, the word calme refers to peace and tranquillity. After political tension or protests, you might hear a politician appel au calme (call for peace).

A person could also use it literally to say that they want to be in a quiet environment (ex. Je veux lire mon livre au calme, I want to read my book in peace and quiet).

However, in colloquial language, you might use it to describe a nonchalant activity. You can use it to refer to something as ‘no big deal’ or as a way to describe your own relaxed mood.

A synonym might be tranquille.

As for the abbreviation OKLM, this came into popularity in 2012 and grew to greater heights in 2014 thanks to the French rapper Booba’s hit song titled OKLM.

After Booba's song, the expression was very popular and it has fallen off a bit these days, but the abbreviation is still regularly used among young people when texting or chatting via social media.

Use it like this

Non, je ne vais pas réviser, je vais juste passer l’examen OKLM. - Nah, I’m not going to study, I’ll just take the test as is. No big deal.

Il n'y avait pas trop de bouchons. Nous sommes rentrés à la maison en moins d'une heure, OKLM. - Traffic wasn’t too bad. We made it home in under an hour, no biggie.

Je comprends que tu sois stressé, mais moi ? Je suis OKLM. - I get that you’re stressed, but me? I’m chilling.

On se retrouve à la gare à 10h? / OKLM - We'll meet at the station at 10am? / Yep. All good.