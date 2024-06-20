French hotels sue Airbnb for unfair trade practices

Advertisement

The case, brought by a range of independent hotels and members of large chains, alleges that the US-based platform does not collect or pay tourist taxes and fails to take down ads that don't comply with regulations on renting out homes, said lawyer Jonathan Bellaiche.

"We know that many people rent out their apartments without authorisation," he said.

Short-term vacation rental platforms have caused consternation in many cities for taking away business from hotels and reducing the number of apartments available for long-term rental to residents, prompting a number to introduce regulations.

Airbnb retorted that it adheres to all regulations and it had paid €187 million in tourist tax to cities last year.

"If this new legal action hinders the activity of Airbnb or the capacity of our French hosts to rent their property we will consider all options, including taking legal action, to protect our rights," Airbnb said in a statement.

The case, filed in commercial court in the western town of Lisieux, is set to be heard on September 6th.

The French hotel trade association Umih also has a case underway against Airbnb.