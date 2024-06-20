Architects chosen for Paris Pompidou museum redesign

Advertisement

The modern art museum, originally opened in 1977, is closing for a €262 million, five-year refurbishment from September 2025 for asbestos removal and renovation.

The three architects -- partners Nicolas Moreau and Hiroko Kusunoki, along with Mexico's Frida Escobedo -- will be in charge of redeveloping the art spaces at an estimated cost of €186 million.

The Moreau Kusunoki agency created the central pavilion of the Sciences-Po University campus in Paris, while Escobedo was selected in 2022 to renovate the modern art wing of the Metropolitan Museum in New York.

The Pompidou Centre said the trio will respect "the DNA" of the museum and its current architecture, originally designed by Italy's Renzo Piano and Britain's Richard Rogers.

Among changes will be a redesigned library and a panoramic terrace with views across central Paris.

"La Piazza", the large open area in front of the museum, will be redeveloped with more seating areas.