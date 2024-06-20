Architects chosen for Paris Pompidou museum redesign
Architects from France, Japan and Mexico have been chosen to lead the redesign of the iconic Pompidou Centre museum in Paris, it was announced on Thursday.
The modern art museum, originally opened in 1977, is closing for a €262 million, five-year refurbishment from September 2025 for asbestos removal and renovation.
The three architects -- partners Nicolas Moreau and Hiroko Kusunoki, along with Mexico's Frida Escobedo -- will be in charge of redeveloping the art spaces at an estimated cost of €186 million.
The Moreau Kusunoki agency created the central pavilion of the Sciences-Po University campus in Paris, while Escobedo was selected in 2022 to renovate the modern art wing of the Metropolitan Museum in New York.
The Pompidou Centre said the trio will respect "the DNA" of the museum and its current architecture, originally designed by Italy's Renzo Piano and Britain's Richard Rogers.
Among changes will be a redesigned library and a panoramic terrace with views across central Paris.
"La Piazza", the large open area in front of the museum, will be redeveloped with more seating areas.
Comments
See Also
The modern art museum, originally opened in 1977, is closing for a €262 million, five-year refurbishment from September 2025 for asbestos removal and renovation.
The three architects -- partners Nicolas Moreau and Hiroko Kusunoki, along with Mexico's Frida Escobedo -- will be in charge of redeveloping the art spaces at an estimated cost of €186 million.
The Moreau Kusunoki agency created the central pavilion of the Sciences-Po University campus in Paris, while Escobedo was selected in 2022 to renovate the modern art wing of the Metropolitan Museum in New York.
The Pompidou Centre said the trio will respect "the DNA" of the museum and its current architecture, originally designed by Italy's Renzo Piano and Britain's Richard Rogers.
Among changes will be a redesigned library and a panoramic terrace with views across central Paris.
"La Piazza", the large open area in front of the museum, will be redeveloped with more seating areas.
Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.
Please log in here to leave a comment.