What on earth has happened to summer in France?

So far, France’s summer weather has been nothing to write home about – and there’s little sign of improvement before the solstice on June 20th.

In fact, things are set to get worse before they get better, with temperatures expected to dip below seasonal norms across much of the country on Thursday.

The good news, however, is that forecasters predict signs of summer on the other side of the weekend.

A little more patience required, then, for those of you desperately seeking sunshine to enjoy your picnics, barbecues or swimming in the sun.

Starting on Wednesday, thunderstorms are expected over the eastern regions of the country – yellow weather alerts for storms are in place across a large part of France. The following day, widespread storms are forecast in the south and southeast, spreading to the north later in the day.

Yellow storm warnings in place across a large swathe of France on Wednesday. Image: Météo-France

Meanwhile, a new wave of Saharan sand is expected over Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur and Corsica.

On Friday, thunderstorms will break out over the eastern part of the country, but the weather will be calm over most other regions - good news for anyone planing outdoor events during the Fête de la musique.

The storms are expected to clear by Saturday, but will be replaced by a weather front bringing rain and cloudy conditions over most of the country – except the south east.

And the long-awaited improvement is forecast from Sunday, though days may be punctuated by rain, especially in the south-east of the country. Plans for that big family barbecue may have to wait just a little longer.