French Phrase of the Day: Swing-circo

Why do I need to know swing-circo?

Because this may be helpful when discussing politics and elections in France.

What does it mean?

Swing-circo - roughly pronounced swing sir-koe - is a newly-minted term that uses the English word ‘swing’ coupled with the abbreviation circo, which is short for circonscription.

A circonscription is the geographical constituency or legislative district. Each French circonscription has one MP (député) - there are 577 in France, including the overseas territories. You can find your local circo here.

In American and British politics, the word ‘swing’ is often used to discuss when an area changes its political affiliation - however it's been less used in France because the different political system gives less importance to the voting patterns of individual areas.

However, discussing individual circonscriptions has become much more common since France's snap parliamentary election was declared, as it's the make-up of the parliament that will determine what happens next.

When discussing swing districts, you may see the French press use the word basculer (switch).

For example, a newspaper may run the headline Ces circonscriptions du Rhône qui peuvent basculer au RN (These districts in the Rhône that could swing to the RN).

More recently however politicians, like left-wing MP François Ruffin, have begun using the term swing-circo to describe this phenomenon.

Front populaire : bravo, et en avant sur les swing-circo !



🔴 https://t.co/efgrYL3eo3



Une campagne, c'est quasi militaire. Pour l'emporter, il y faut une stratégie : cibler en priorité les swing-circo, les terres où ça se joue ric-rac. Nous allons leur apporter des forces, une… pic.twitter.com/O8nFIQAKzU — François Ruffin (@Francois_Ruffin) June 14, 2024

The expression is new and starting to gain traction, although this one is definitely slang and it remains to be seen whether or not it will catch on outside of political circles.

It's not entirely clear whether swing-circo would be masculine or feminine - so far, its usage seems to be primarily plural - but une circonscription is feminine.

Use it like this

Le parti politique souhaite donner la priorité aux ‘swing-circos’ pendant la campagne. - The party wants to prioritise swing districts during the campaign.

Il y a un risque que de nombreuses zones de la région soient en fait des ‘swing-circos’. - There is a risk that a number of areas in the region are in reality swing seats