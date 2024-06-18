France detains three boys suspected of anti-Semitic rape of girl: police

Advertisement

The three boys, aged between 12 and 13, were arrested on Monday on suspicion of raping the girl in the northwestern Paris suburb of Courbevoie, said a police source, asking not to be named.

They are to appear before an investigating magistrate later on Tuesday with a view to being charged with aggravated rape motivated by the religious affiliation of the victim, prosecutors said.

According to the police source, the girl said that she was approached by three teenagers and dragged into a shed while she was in a park near her home with a friend.

The suspects beat her and "forced her to have anal and vaginal penetration, fellatio, while uttering death threats and anti-Semitic remarks," the same source said.

Her friend managed to identify two of the attackers.

France has the largest Jewish population of any country outside Israel and the United States, as well as Europe's largest Muslim community.

The country has been on high alert for anti-Semitic acts since Hamas's October 7 attack on southern Israel and the Israel's campaign in Gaza in the months since.