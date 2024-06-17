PODCAST: Could French elections wreck the EU and France's tourist sites to avoid this summer

Advertisement

Host Ben McPartland is joined by The Local France's Emma Pearson, Genevieve Mansfield and John Lichfield to discuss the impending parliamentary elections in France, which will take place at the end of the month.

With the official campaign period for the elections having begun, our team gives an overview of the latest political alliances and in-fighting, from the left-wing alliance to division and farce on the political right.

We also compare French President Emmanuel Macron's decision to hold snap elections to the Brexit referendum in the UK, and why there may be even more at stake for France and Europe.

You can find the Talking France podcast on Spotify or Apple, download it here or listen on the link below

Everyone is wondering who could become France's new prime minister after the elections. We discuss the role of the prime minister in France, plus some of the names that are being floated for the job.

Advertisement

We also look at what a far-right government would mean for foreigners living in France, and why the effects might differ based on your nationality.

And to take a break from elections - the Talking France team takes a look at France's most overcrowded tourist sites, plus some alternatives you might consider this summer.

Finally, foreigners looking to move to France are often concerned about the country's '60 percent inheritance tax'. We talk about how inheritance tax works and why most people are unlikely to be affected by the 60 percent rate.

Talking France is a free podcast produced thanks to the support of subscribers to The Local France - if you like what you hear, you might consider helping us by becoming a member. Alternatively you can spread the word by leaving us a review wherever you get your podcasts, or just telling a friend about us.

Related articles