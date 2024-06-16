Stud farm fire kills 70 horses in France

Advertisement

The fire burnt through a 500-square-metre shed located at the Bernesq stud farm early Sunday in Calvados, Normandy, which was dedicated to breeding racehorses.

Firefighters were still on site late Sunday morning.

The local authority told AFP that "checks are necessary, but 70 horses were reported dead", including mares and foals that were in the stable.

It added that the cause of the fire is believed to have been accidental but that police would be investigating the incident to determine the precise cause.