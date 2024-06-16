On the Agenda: What’s happening in France this week

Advertisement

Monday

Euro 2024 - The France team will play its first match against Austria on June 17th at 9pm at the Merkur Spiel Arena in Düsseldorf, Germany. Bars and cafés around France will likely be screening the game, so expect larger crowds than usual, and it will also be shown on free-view French TV.

READ MORE: How to watch the Euro 2024 tournament on TV in France

Ceremony rehearsal - With a little over a month to go from the start of the Paris Olympic Games, there will be a second rehearsal of the Opening Ceremony, due to take place along the Seine river, on Monday morning.

Start of the official campaign period - As France prepares for snap parliamentary elections at the end of June and beginning of July, the official election posters will begin to be put up starting on Monday, with the candidates having already been finalised on Sunday.

With the official campaign period beginning, TV and radio stations will be required to give strictly controlled allowances of time to each party.

You can keep up with all the latest election news in our Elections section here, or sign up to receive our bi-weekly election briefing by email during the campaign period.

READ MORE: What happens next as France heads for snap elections?

Tuesday

Anniversary of de Gaulle's appeal - On June 18th, 1940, Charles de Gaulle made his famous 'Appel' after arriving in London following the loss of the Battle of France. Many consider it to be an important moment for the start of the French Resistance during World War II - this year marks the 84th anniversary and there will be commemoration events in towns and cities around France.

Thursday

Joséphine Baker festival - The second annual Joséphine Baker festival, recognising the artist as well as her activism against racism and anti-Semitism, will be held from June 20th-23rd in Castelnaud-la-Chapelle and Sarlat in the Dordogne département.

READ MORE: 26 unmissable summer 2024 festivals and events in France

Advertisement

Friday

Fête de la musique - Every year, France rings in the the longest day of the year and the start of summer with the Fête de la Musique, in which towns and cities across France see a day of concerts, music events and street musicians.

Museum for women artists - Europe’s first museum dedicated to showcasing the works of female artists is due to open in Cannes on June 21st.

READ MORE: France to get first museum in Europe dedicated to women artists

Netherlands v France - As the Euros continue, the French team will play against the Netherlands on Friday, June 21st at 9pm at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, Germany.