Ousted French right leader arrives at party HQ, insists still in charge

"I'm president of the party, I'm going to my office and that's it," Ciotti told reporters at the building in central Paris, calling his opponents' vote a "takeover" attempt and saying he had challenged its validity in court.

Ciotti's announcement that he was making a pact with Marine Le Pen's far-right Rassemblement National party in France's forthcoming parliamentary elections sparked shock across the country - and fury within his own party.

Les Répubicains leaders gathered in Paris on Wednesday to oust Ciotti, who locked the doors of the party HQ and refused to let them in.

They met in a nearby building and voted to immediately expel him from the party, a result that Ciotti refused to accept.

French social media exploded in hilarity at the dramatic developments, with jokes and memes including of Ciotti as a fugitive.

The party once dominated the French political landscape, producing presidents including Jacques Chirac and Nicolas Sarkozy. Since 2017 it has been dwindling into irrelevance and has been steadily moving to the right, especially since the appointment of Ciotti as leader in 2022.

The Alpes-Maritime representative's policies have been described as 'cut and paste Le Pen'.

Nevertheless there was national shock at the idea of the political heirs of Charles de Gaulle getting into bed with the far-right.

The mayor of Nice Christian Estrosi, formerly of Les Républicains now a member of the centrist Horizons, told Ciotti that "you're a disgrace to our city".