LIST: Dozens of French towns call weekend protests against far-right

On Monday, France's largest trade unions - the CFDT, CGT, UNSA, FSU and Solidaires - called for demonstrations this weekend, in response to gains made by the far-right in the European elections and the upcoming parliamentary elections.

Left-wing political parties and groups, including the new 'Front Populaire' aimed at building a left-wing coalition ahead of the elections, have also voiced their support for the protests.

They marches take place across the country, with mobilisations in several cities and towns, with most taking place in the afternoon on Saturday, June 15th.

Some may be smaller scale, and depending on the organisers, they may or may not involve political parties as well, though most have been called by unions.

The CGT union has also created an interactive map to help people find nearby protests - you can access it here. It features over 100 different events.

Here is the list;

Paris - Saturday at 2pm, starting from the Place de la République, organised by unions, as well as student groups and associations, including SOS Racisme. This is expected to have a large turnout.

South-west

Bordeaux - Saturday at 2pm, Place de la Bourse. Organised by the CGT, CDFT, Unsa, FSU and Solidaires unions who are calling for the 'largest possible' mobilisation.

Agen - Saturday at 2pm, Place Jasmin. Organised by the intersyndicale (coalition of the largest five unions).

Périgueux - Saturday at 10.30am, in front of the courthouse (palais de justice). Organised by unions and associations, but without involvement from political parties.

Dax - Saturday at 11am, in front of the town hall (mairie). The protest was called by the local branch of the CGT union.

La Rochelle - There will be two demonstrations on Saturday, both organised by the intersyndicale. One will begin at 10.30am, at the Place de l'Hôtel de ville. Another will start at 10.30am at the Saintes courthouse.

Pau - Saturday at 11am, Place de Verdun, organised by the intersyndicale for Pyrénées-Atlantiques. Regional newspaper Sud-Ouest has also reported that there will be a demonstration in Bayonne on Saturday, with details to be available closer to the event.

Toulouse - Saturday at 2pm starting from the Place Jean-Jaurès. Organised by unions and left-wing political parties that have joined the Front Populaire.

North-west and central

Angers - Saturday at 11am, starting at the Place du Ralliement. Organised by the intersyndicale in Maine-et-Loire.

Cholet - Saturday at 11am, in front of the town hall. Organised by the intersyndicale in Maine-et-Loire.

Segré - Saturday at 11am, starting at the Place du Port, also organised by the intersyndicale in Maine-et-Loire.

Rennes - Saturday at 2pm, starting at Place de la Liberté. Organised by the intersyndicale.

Vannes - Saturday at 10.30am, starting at the esplanade of the Port de Vannes and passing the rue Thiers, rue du Mené, and the préfecture. Organised by unions.

Nantes - Saturday at 2pm, starting at the Miroir d'eau, organised by unions.

Central France

Moulins - Saturday at 10.30 am, starting at the Place de la Liberté. Organised by the intersyndicale.

Montluçon - Saturday at 10.30 am, starting at Place Piquand. Organised by the intersyndicale.

Vichy - Saturday at 10.30 am, starting at Place de la Poste. Organised by the intersyndicale.

Clermont-Ferrand - Saturday at 11am, at the place Delille. Organised by unions.

Southern France

Marseille - Saturday at 2pm, starting at the Vieux Port, organised by the CGT union.

Nice - Saturday at 11am, at the Place Masséna.

Cannes - Saturday at 10am, starting at the Gare SNCF, organised by unions.

Montpellier - Friday at 6.30pm at the Place Albert the 1st, organised with unions, associations and political parties.

Eastern France

Lyon - Friday at 6:30 pm, starting at the Place des Terreaux, near the town hall. Organised by unions and local political organisations.

Mulhouse - Saturday at 2.30pm at the Place de la Victoire.

Strasbourg - Saturday at 1.30pm, starting at the Place de la République

Northern France

Lille - Saturday at 2.30pm, starting from the Porte de Paris. Organised by the CGT union.

Rouen - Saturday at 3.30pm, starting at the town hall. Organised by unions.