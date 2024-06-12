10 essential French phrases to help you understand France's snap election

Advertisement

France heads to the polls at the end of the month, after President Emmanuel Macron called a snap election following a humiliating loss in the recent European vote.

If you're either following French media or talking talking with your French friends, colleagues or neighbours then here are a few handy phrases to understand.

Législatives - these elections are parliamentary elections, where the voters are picking their local representative in the Assemblée nationale and therefore determining the make-up of the French parliament. They are known in French as les élections législatives or more commonly simply les législatives (pronounced roughly as lej-is-la-teev).

They are distinct from un élection présidentielle, which elects the president.

Scrutin - Scrutin, pronounced scroo-tan, is a word used to describe the vote. Le jour du scrutin = the day of the vote.

Sondage - Sondage, pronounced son-darjh, is an opinion poll.

They are frequently used in French media coverage of elections and provide a guide as to which issues are important for voters and which candidates are the most popular.

As is always the case, however, they should be taken with a pinch of salt. Experts note that a number of variables can influence the result of a poll, including timing, phrasing, whether it is conducted online or in-person and the make-up of the sample.

Aux urnes - Classic history rears its head every time there’s an election in France, with this snappy, headline-friendly term that dates back to antiquity.

Aux urnes - pronounced ohz urns – is the act of voting itself, and references the ancient Greek manner of voting, in which light or dark-coloured pebbles were placed into an urn to indicate a voter’s intentions. It basically means 'to the ballot box', but because its phrasing echoes the French national anthem's famous line of Aux armes citoyens it's used as a rallying call for people to vote.

Taux de participation - Taux de participation, pronounced toe de parti sipass-ion, literally means ‘rate of participation’.

In an electoral context, this is used to describe the voter turnout – the percentage of the voting age population who cast their vote during an election.

Voter turnout tends to be significantly lower in legislative, municipal and EU parliament elections in France – June’s European elections, the result of which in France prompted Macron to call the snap parliamentary poll, saw a turnout of 51.49 percent, one-and-a-half points higher than in 2019.

The opposite of a taux de participation is a taux d'abstention - toe dab-stenss-ion – abstention rate.

Premier tour/ deuxieme tour - As in presidential elections in French parliamentary elections, there are two rounds of voting. These rounds are referred to as tours, pronounced tore.

In the first round (June 30th) the electorate can cast their vote for any of the official candidates.

If any of these candidates win an absolute majority in the first round of the election (more than 50 percent of the vote) then there is no need for a second round. If no-one gets 50 percent, the top-scoring candidates from this first round then face off in a second round (July 7th), with the highest scoring candidate winning.

In presidential elections only the two highest scorers from round one go through to round two. However in parliamentary elections anyone who got more than 12.5 percent of the vote goes through to the second round - so second rounds can be a three or even four-person run-off.

Dissolution - Britons in France, cast your mind back to history lessons in school, and Henry VIII’s ‘dissolution of the monasteries’, and you’ll be on the right sort of lines. In 21st-century French political terms ‘dissolution’ – pronounced diss-o-loose-eon – means winding up, or termination of the current parliament to prepare for the election.

Front republicain - The concept of a 'Front republicain' – pronounced front re-publee-cahn – is far from new. It’s the idea that, when necessary, France’s mainstream parties put aside their differences in order to combat extremists, particularly those among the far-right movement.

It has been seen in the second round of the presidential elections of 2017 and 2022, when the final candidates were far-right leader Marine Le Pen and Emmanuel Macron – and in that context plenty of people who detest Macron and all that he stands for cast their vote for him because they considered the alternative, a far-right president of France, was much worse.

For these parliamentary elections, the Front Républicain is more to do with political parties and essentially involves parties making agreements not to run candidates against each other in certain constituencies, to avoid splitting the vote and allowing in a Rassemblement National candidate.

It's sometimes also known as a Front populaire.

Pari fou - This is not a standard election phrase, admittedly. Pari fou - pronounced, pretty much as it’s written, parry foo – means crazy bet.

It has been used to describe Macron’s decision to go to the polls – and it has the advantage of being short and snappy, so newspaper subs love it because it makes for a punchy headline.

Barrage - Another non-standard French electioneering term. A barrage – pronounced bah-rarjh – is a dam.

In today’s politics, it is being used to describe efforts to block the electoral path to power for the far-right parties. As in the headline: Emmanuel Macron appelle les électeurs à se rendre aux urnes pour faire barrage à l'extrême droite – Emmanuel Macron calls on voters to go to the polls to block the far right.

