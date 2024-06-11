French unions call for mass protests against far-right

Advertisement

France's largest unions, the CFDT, CGT, UNSA, FSU and Solidaires have called for demonstrations this weekend, in response to gains made by the far-right in the European elections and the upcoming parliamentary elections.

Following a large defeat for his party in the European elections and historic wins for the far-right - with Rassemblement National (RN) gaining over a third of the vote - French President Emmanuel Macron made the unexpected decision to dissolve parliament and call for snap elections.

In response, unions published a shared statement calling "for people to demonstrate as widely as possible" this weekend and ahead of the vote (scheduled for June 30th and July 7th).

Advertisement

"We need a democratic and social revival. Otherwise, the far-right will come to power," the joint statement warned, also calling for an increase in salaries and pensions, as well as pushback against reforms of the unemployment system.

Après le choc des européennes les exigences sociales doivent être entendues !



L’intersyndicale s’est réunie ce soir et appelle à manifester le plus largement possible ce week-end pour porter la nécessité d'alternatives de progrès pour le monde du travail.



Rendez-vous dans la… pic.twitter.com/cEAFcYpLUT — La CGT (@lacgtcommunique) June 10, 2024

Left-wing political parties and groups - the greens (Écologistes-EELV), La France Insoumise, le Parti communiste français, le Parti socialiste, Place publique, Génération-s, and the 'gauche républicaine et socialiste' (GRS) - all signed a public letter outlining their intention to form 'a new united front'.

The signatories also urged people to protest in the lead-up to the parliamentary elections, encouraging people to turn out this weekend.

Pour l'union, pour la victoire, un #FrontPopulaire ⤵️



Ensemble, nous nous engageons ! 🌻 pic.twitter.com/yTdhm2aBae — Marine Tondelier (@marinetondelier) June 10, 2024

There have already been several protests, with thousands taking to the street across France on Monday night.

In Paris, more than 3,000 people gathered at Place de la République, another 2,200 people protested in Marseille, to the east there were at least 2,800 protesters in Lyon, and to the west there were over 2,500 demonstrating in Rennes, police told Le Figaro.