Can you really buy an 'occupied' property in France and then wait for the owner to die?

Viager is a type of real estate transaction in France, in which you buy a property, but can only move in once the vendor has died.

Though seemingly a bit morbid, it is quite popular in France, and has great potential benefits for both the buyer and the seller - as well as some pitfalls.

For the buyer there is the chance to snap up a bargain as houses or apartments sold en viager are usually priced well below their market value. For the sellers - who are usually elderly - it's a chance to free up some of the value in their property, while being able to stay in their home for the rest of their life.

There are a few different types of viager arrangement, but in most cases the buyer pays an initial down-payment and then a monthly annuity to the occupier. If the seller dies soon after the arrangement then the buyer lands themselves a bargain - however if the seller lives for a long time it can rapidly become less of a good deal.

In 1965, a 90-year-old French lady called Jeanne Calment sold her home en viager to 47-year-old André-François Raffray. From then on, Raffray would pay her 2,500 francs a month, expecting to move in once the elderly woman inevitably passed away.

Calment died in 1997 at the age of 122, with the title of world's oldest woman.

She also outlived Raffray - he died in 1995, never having had a chance to live in the home he had bought, and having paid more than double the house’s value over a thirty year period.

Such stories are exceptional - but illustrate the gamble of buying en viager. The buyer is not allowed to know anything about the state of health of the seller, only their age.

Despite the possible drawbacks, it remains popular in France and you will often see properties advertised as en viager if you are browsing the windows of French real estate agents.

It is often regarded as a good way to invest, particularly if you are not expecting to live in or make use of the property for an extended period of time. Additionally, notaire fees are typically reduced to only three percent.

As with any type of contract, however, it's crucial to fully understand what you are signing.