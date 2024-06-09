Tax sanctions, visas and tiny cars: 6 essential articles for life in France
What might happen if you missed France's income tax declaration deadline, problems with visas and residency cards, very small cars and summer drinky tips all feature in The Local’s practical must-reads for residents in France this week.
Deadlines for the annual French tax declaration have now passed, so what happens if you either miss the deadline or fail to file your return at all? We take a look at the range of sanctions – and what you can do if you’ve not yet made your declaration.
What you risk by missing French tax deadlines
If you are a foreigner living in France – and do not hold European or French citizenship – then you need to hold some form of carte de séjour (residency card).
But, while it may sound like a similar generic term, the ‘carte de résident’ is a particular type of ‘carte de séjour’ that is only available to certain people. We explain more, here.
Explained: What exactly is France’s carte de résident?
Earlier this year, Spain announced the scrapping of its ‘golden visa’ scheme for high net-worth individuals, prompting the question: what’s the situation in France for people who make a significant investment in the country?
Does France have a ‘golden visa’?
The Olympics, in case you didn’t know, are coming! And the somewhat complicated regulations about who will need a security QR code in Paris during the Olympic and Paralympic Games have left a lot of people confused.
Here we answer the most common questions about the rules and the security restrictions in the French capital.
Paris Olympics QR codes - your questions answered
They’re small and don’t go very fast, but they’re also cheap, easy to park and can be driven by teenagers and people who don’t have a driving licence – welcome to the world of France’s ‘voitures sans permis’.
Meet France's tiny cars that you don't need a licence to drive
Despite the forecast for the week ahead, it is officially summer in France. And forecasters still predict it will be a hot one, overall. So, we finish up this week’s must-reads with a selection of answers to one of the serious questions of the season – what would you like to drink?
Rosé, spritz and pressé: 5 things to drink in France this summer
Comments
