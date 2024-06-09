On the Agenda: What’s happening in France this week

Advertisement

Monday

Results from the European Elections - After voting concludes on Sunday, June 9th, the full results of the European election will be available on June 10th. Although the results do not technically affect French domestic politics, a heavy loss for president Emmanuel Macron's party is likely to result in political turbulence at home.

Tuesday

Air traffic control strikes - The air traffic controllers' union at Paris' Orly airport has filed a strike notice covering June 11th, 12th and 13th.

The exact level of disruption will depend on how many air traffic controllers heed the UNSA-ICNA union's call, but a strike two weeks ago by the same union saw 70 percent of flights in and out of Orly airport cancelled.

Short-stay Schengen visas - The fee for getting a Schengen visa will rise by 12 percent on June 11th. The hike means the basic fee for a Schengen visa will rise from €80 to €90 for adults and from €40 to €45 for children. The reason for the price hike has been blamed on inflation in member states.

Thursday

Paris cheese museum - The Musée Vivant du Fromage will open its doors on June 13th, promising a unique immersive and interactive journey into France’s ‘culinary and terroir heritage’.

Friday

World Blood Donor Day - June 14th marks the international day that countries around the world recognise blood donors and the importance of blood donation.

Start of the Euros - Germany will play against Scotland at 9pm as the opening match of the 2024 Euros.

Saturday

24 Hours of Le Mans - The endurance-focused sports car race will be held on June 15th to 16th this year near the pretty medieval town of Le Mans.

Changes to psychological support - Starting on June 15th, some aspects of France's psychological support system, Mon Soutien Psy, will change. Sessions will remain reimbursed at a rate of 60 percent, but they will be allowed to increase in cost from €30 to €50. There will be a possibility to directly consult a psychologist without going through a doctor first. The number of sessions covered by the scheme will also increase from 8 to 12.

Sunday

Father's Day - The French Father's Day will take place on Sunday, June 16th this year.

End of the D-Day festival - The 'D-Day Festival Normandy' involves several different remembrance events, and it will conclude on June 16th (having begun on June 1st). You can download the full itinerary HERE. English translations can be found under the original French.