France charges Ukrainian-Russian man with terror-related crimes: prosecutors

The man had arrived in France several days ago, the prosecutors said.

France's domestic intelligence agency this week detained the man, aged 26, on suspicion of planning a violent act after he injured himself in an explosion.

The investigation will continue to identify other people "who may be involved", the prosecutors said.

The suspect was charged with participation in a "terrorist conspiracy" and possession of a substance or explosives with a view to harming people, the prosecutors said.

On Friday the injured man appeared before a judge, who was to decide whether to remand him in custody.

The man was treated by a fire brigade on Monday evening after "he suffered serious burns following an explosion", the National Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor's Office (PNAT) said.

"Products and materials intended to manufacture explosive devices" were found in his hotel room, the PNAT said.

After receiving medical treatment, he was taken into custody.

According to two sources close to the case, the man stayed at a hotel in the town of Roissy-en-France, home to the Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport.

A source asking not to be named told AFP that the man was from the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine, part of which has been occupied by pro-Russian and Russian forces since 2014.

He appeared to have a "pro-Russian attitude" after fighting "for two years for the Russian army", the source added.

He was charged as France was hosting US President Joe Biden and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky following commemorations on Thursday of the 80th anniversary of D-Day landings in Normandy.