La Belle Vie: Tipping norms in France and activities you need to plan in advance

This edition of the Belle Vie newsletter goes out on the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings in Normandy, a historic moment that began the liberation of France, and then Europe, from occupation under Nazi Germany.

There will be ceremonies and other commemorative events throughout the month of June in France, but I'd like to put the spotlight on a group that is often forgotten - the female reporters who covered the Allied landings. Despite the restrictions against women reporting from the front lines, they did it anyway.

'Punished for daring': Women journalists defied Allies to cover D-Day

And in other news in France, there has been some pushback against the increasingly common option to include a tip when paying by card at a French restaurant.

In France service is included in the bill, so there is no obligation to tip, as there might be in the United States for instance. But many French people feel that the card-reader tip option feels like being 'forced' to tip.

French restaurant diners divided over tips by card

I've seen this topic become more animated in expat Facebook groups as well. Even though Americans and Brits might be used to tipping in their home countries, many move to France and adopt the same habits as French people.

I have to admit that I have noticed a difference in how I am treated when I am out to dinner with American friends vs. my French partner. There have been several instances where servers have been more adamant about tipping when I have been in an English-speaking group, in contrast to a French-speaking one.

Having worked in the service industry, I fully believe in the importance of being a respectful customer. In France, 99 percent of the time I will round the bill up by a few euro, but I appreciate this being an option (thanks to the fact that servers are meant to be paid a living wage) rather than an obligation as it is in the US.

‘We tip less in France than in the US’ - readers reveal who they tip, and how much

Speaking of cultural differences when it comes to tipping, asking for the bill in the first place might not go as you would expect in France.

One aspect that surprised me when I first moved - and often surprises friends and family when they visit - is the norm of paying one's bill directly at the cash register. In many French restaurants, it is expected that the customer walk up to the counter and ask to pay the bill there, instead of waiting for the server to bring a card machine to the table.

Explained: Restaurant bill etiquette in France

I often warn my friends who are looking to visit France (and Paris especially) that they should check to see which locations require advance reservations. While there are some restaurants, especially trendy ones, that do not accept reservations and simply ask people to wait in line outside, many will not seat you on a Friday night if you did not call or reserve ahead of time.

In addition to restaurants, cultural activities, such as museums and monuments, often allow for and encourage online reservation. Some locations, namely islands and other natural areas, have even begun instituting maximum quotas for visitors.

As France prepares to host the Olympic Games this summer, it would be wise to get a start on planning as early as possible.

Visiting France: What activities and places do I need to reserve in advance?

And even outside of the Olympic period, overcrowding has become a greater concern in France (and across Europe). These are some of the most visited sites in France.

My personal recommendation would be to consider checking these locations out during the off-season, if possible.

The 10 French tourist spots most likely to be overcrowded this summer