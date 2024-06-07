How to watch the Euro 2024 tournament in France
From TV schedules to bars, cafés and fan zones, here are your options for watching all matches of the Euro 2024 football tournament in France.
The Euro 2024 tournament kicks off in Germany on June 14th, with 24 teams – including France, England and Scotland – vying for the title currently held by Italy, who beat England in the final at Wembley on penalties last time around.
In April, Nantes launched a public consultation on whether to host a fanzone in Cours Saint-Pierre for the semi-final and final of the competition, if France qualifies – but there are no large-scale fanzones in France for the duration of the competition. Anyone would think authorities in France are a little pre-occupied with another sporting event a little later this summer.
It could happen. France and England are among the favourites to prevent Italy from retaining their European title. Didier Deschamps’ side kick off their challenge on Monday, June 17th, against Austria.
But, for the most part, your best bet for catching a game will be in a bar or cafe with a big-screen TV, or at home.
Broadcasters TF1 and M6 will share the free-to-air broadcast of 25 matches.
The former will broadcast 12 matches, including the first and third group matches of the French team and four other group stage matches. The latter will broadcast 13 matches, including the French team’s second match against Netherlands, on June 21st, and the final, on July 14th.
As is usually the case, coverage of the knockout phase of the tournament has yet to be determined, and will be decided based on agreements between the broadcasters on who gets first choice.
But just a week out from the tournament’s big kick off at the Allianz Arena, no French broadcaster has been confirmed for the remaining 26 games of Euro 24, which include some round-of-16 games. According to reports, pay-TV broadcaster beIN Sports is in negotiations with tournament organisers Uefa but no deal has yet been confirmed.
L’Equipe has reported that Uefa is exploring, “other options, including the possibility of selling these rights to alternative platforms or broadcasting them on its own platform, UEFA.tv”.
Here’s the TV schedule as we understand it, right now. All times are CET.
Friday, June 14th
9pm: Germany-Scotland (Pool A) TF1
Saturday, June 15th
3pm: Hungary-Switzerland (Pool A) Channel to be confirmed
6pm: Spain-Croatia (Pool B) Channel to be confirmed
9pm: Italy-Albania (Group B) M6
Sunday, June 16th
3pm: Poland-Netherlands (Group D) Channel to be confirmed
6pm: Slovenia-Denmark (Pool C) Channel to be confirmed
9pm: Serbia-England (Pool C) TF1
Monday, June 17th
3pm: Romania-Ukraine (Pool E) Channel to be confirmed
6pm: Belgium-Slovakia (Group E) Channel to be confirmed
9pm: Austria-France (Group D) TF1
Tuesday, June 18th
6pm: Turkey-Georgia (Group F) Channel to be confirmed
9pm: Portugal-Czech Republic (Pool F) TF1
Wednesday, June 19th
3pm: Croatia-Albania (Group B) Channel to be confirmed
6pm: Germany-Hungary (Pool A) Channel to be confirmed
9pm: Scotland-Switzerland (Pool A) Channel to be confirmed
Thursday, June 20th
3pm: Slovenia-Serbia (Pool C) Channel to be confirmed
6pm: Denmark-England (Pool C) Channel to be confirmed
9pm: Spain-Italy (Pool B) M6
Friday, June 21st
3pm: Slovakia-Ukraine (Group E) Channel to be confirmed
6pm: Poland-Austria (Pool D) Channel to be confirmed
9pm: Netherlands-France (Group D) M6
Saturday, June 22nd
3pm: Turkey-Portugal (Group F) Channel to be confirmed
6pm: Georgia-Czech Republic (Pool F) Channel to be confirmed
9pm: Belgium-Romania (Group E) M6
Sunday, June 23rd
9pm: Switzerland-Germany (Pool A) M6
9pm: Scotland-Hungary (Pool A) Channel to be confirmed
Monday, June 24th
9pm: Albania-Spain (Pool B) Channel to be confirmed
9pm: Croatia-Italy (Pool B) TF1
Tuesday, June 25th
6pm: Netherlands-Austria (Pool D) Channel to be confirmed
6pm: France-Poland (Pool D) TF1
9pm: England-Slovenia (Pool C) M6
9pm: Denmark-Serbia (Pool C) Channel to be confirmed
Wednesday, June 26th
6pm: Slovakia-Romania (Pool E) Channel to be confirmed
6pm: Ukraine-Belgium (Pool E) Channel to be confirmed
9pm: Georgia-Portugal (Group F) M6
9pm: Czech Republic-Turkey (Group F) Channel to be confirmed
ROUND OF 16
Matches and broadcasters to be confirmed
QUARTER-FINALS
Match schedules to be confirmed by broadcasters TF1 and M6
SEMI-FINALS
Match schedules to be confirmed by broadcasters TF1 and M6
FINAL
Sunday July 14th on M6
