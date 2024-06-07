How to watch the Euro 2024 quarter-finals on TV in France

Advertisement

The Euro 2024 football tournament in Germany is down to the last eight, with France, England, Spain, Germany, Portugal, Switzerland, Netherlands and Turkey the nations still standing.

Both France and England left it late to win their round-of-16 matches against Belgium and Slovakia respectively - Randal Kolo Muani's deflected shot going in for Les Bleus' in the 85th minute, while Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham both scored with the clock in the red to see England through at the death.

But where can you watch the crucial last-eight games in France?

QUARTER-FINALS

All four quarter-finals are being screened by pay-TV broadcaster beIN Sports, while the France-Portugal and Netherlands-Turkey matches will also be available free-to-air on M6, while Spain-Germany and Switzerland-England are on TF1.

Here's the schedule - kick off times are CET.

Spain v Germany, Friday July 5th, at 6pm on TF1 and beIN Sports 1;

France v Portugal, Friday July 5th, at 9pm on M6 and beIN Sports 1;

Switzerland v England, Saturday July 6th, at 6pm on M6 and beIN Sports 1;

Netherlands v Turkey, Saturday July 6th, at 9pm on TF1 and beIN Sports 1.

SEMI-FINALS

Match schedules for the semi-finals on July 9th and 10th at 9pm are to be confirmed by free-to-air broadcasters TF1 and M6.

TF1 has first choice of matches at this stage, and will definitely select the Tuesday, July 9th, semi-final if France qualify for the last four. If, however, Les Bleus are knocked out on Friday by Portugal, the schedulers will have a bit of thinking to do.

FINAL

Sunday July 14th on M6.