Girl dies after elderly driver hit child cyclists
A 10-year-old girl died on Friday of her injuries two days after an elderly driver hit her and other children who were cycling to a park in western France, a prosecutor said.
An 83-year-old woman driving on the wrong side of the road hit a group of 12 children aged seven to 11 on Wednesday in the coastal city of La Rochelle as they headed from a leisure centre to the park with two supervisors, officials and an eyewitness said.
The head-on collision injured seven of the children, including three seriously, the prosecutor's office said.
The worst injured, a 10-year-old girl, was declared brain dead on Thursday and her death was confirmed early Friday morning, La Rochelle prosecutor Arnaud Laraize said.
She had been airlifted to the city of Tours for treatment.
Of the two others also seriously injured, another 10-year-old girl was still in serious condition in hospital in another city, Poitiers, while an 11-year-old girl was doing a little better in La Rochelle, the prosecutor said on Thursday.
Of the other four, a nine-year-old girl whose condition had improved was transferred from one hospital to another, and one was operated on Thursday and was in a stable condition.
Two more children were discharged on Wednesday.
The motorist, who tested negative for alcohol and narcotics, was initially placed in police custody but was later hospitalised and has not yet been questioned.
After the death, the investigation has become one into involuntary manslaughter and involuntary injuries.
