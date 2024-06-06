VIDEO: British D-Day paratroopers face post-Brexit checks in Normandy field

Advertisement

As part of the 80th anniversary events in northern France, hundreds of paratroopers dropped into Normandy, recreating the jumps undertaken as part of the Allied landings in 1944.

But upon landing the British troops - 274 of them - faced a new requirement; post-Brexit passport and customs checks.

The soldiers parachuted in Sannerville in the Calvados département of Normandy, where they were met by a temporary passport and customs post, set up by French officials from the nearby port of Ouistreham.

Après les parachutages organisés par les Britanniques, ce mercredi à Sannerville, les courageux parachutistes passent par la case « douanes » pour des formalités administratives. Avec le sourire. #DDay #Calvados #Normandie pic.twitter.com/J9oCoP1gf4 — Ouest-France 14 (@OuestFrance14) June 5, 2024

"It was ca ustoms office set up especially for the event, whereas usually we check at our border posts in Ouistreham. They're arriving from England, so they're outside the Shengen area", Jonathan Monti, head of the divisional customs office in Caen, told France 3.

A video shows the soldiers showing their passports to officers at the temporary passport and customs post - essentially a table in a field - with good humour.

Since Brexit, Brits arriving in France from the UK have faced both enhanced passport checks and customs checks.

Although the UK was never part of the Schengen zone, so passport checks were always required when travelling between France and the UK, since Brexit Brits are subject to the '90-day rule', which means that passports are stamped on arrival and on exit to ensure that people have not over-stayed in the EU bloc.

Arrivals from the UK also face customs checks with the import of foodstuffs from ham sandwiches to chocolate now forbidden due to the EU's food safety rules.

It was not stated whether any of the soldiers had their snacks confiscated.

Joining the Brits in the commemorative parachute jump were Belgians soldiers - but as fellow members of the EU they were not subject to passport or customs checks.