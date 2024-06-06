PODCAST: Why is Russia picking on France and how Europe's 'monumental' travel change will affect you

Advertisement

Host Ben McPartland is joined by The Local France's Emma Pearson, Genevieve Mansfield and John Lichfield to look at all the latest news and talking points in France.

As this week marks the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings in Normandy, we begin with some facts you might not know about the largest amphibious invasion in history, plus plans for the commemoration of the event.

Next we discuss recent episodes of Russian interference in France, as well as why Russia may be meddling in French affairs in the first place.

You can find the Talking France podcast on Spotify or Apple, download it here or listen on the link below

Big changes are coming in Europe with the EU's new Entry/Exit system, also known as EES. Our team takes you through exactly how EES will impact you, whether you are travelling by train, plane or boat.

It's safe to say that most foreigners in France have been scolded by a French person at least once in their time here. We discuss the types of behaviour that might lead you to get told off in France, plus why the French like scolding in the first place.

And finally, we answer the listener question of 'why French people do not seem to wash their cars at home'. The answer involves some hefty fines.

Talking France is a free podcast produced thanks to the support of subscribers to The Local France - if you like what you hear, you might consider helping us by becoming a member. Alternatively you can spread the word by leaving us a review wherever you get your podcasts, or just telling a friend about us.

