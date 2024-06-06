How to tell if a message from French authorities is genuine or a scam

Advertisement

If you have a dossier (file) waiting for review from the French government - whether that's for a visa application, carte de séjour renewal, driving licence swap or other - you will be eagerly awaiting an email or text message with updates.

But as internet, email and text message scams become more elaborate, it can be difficult to distinguish the real messages from the fakes.

It's vital to respond to government messages requesting more information or telling you that your new residency card is ready - but at the same time, you don't want to accidentally click on a link from a scammer.

Adding to the complexity, it is not uncommon for legitimate government emails to wind up in your spam folder.

Dossier - if you have any doubt about a message you received, then do not click the links provided.

Consider whether or not you have an ongoing dossier - perhaps you have applied to swap your driving licence for a French one, or you are going through the process to renew your carte de séjour. If so, the message may be routine.

If this is the case, you can start by logging onto your existing online space (eg ANEF for residency cards, ANTS for driving licences) to see whether the message appears there.

Spam - just because an email ends up in your spam or junk folder, that doesn't necessarily mean that it's a scam. In fact it's common for legitimate government emails to end up there, and you should always keep an eye on your spam folder if you're waiting for a response.

The French government website Cybermalveillance has a list of tips to help determine if an email is fake.

Here are some things to double check;

Verify anything concerning payment or personal info - A key giveaway is that the scam sites and emails tend to ask users to pay for services that would normally be free on real sites, such as getting copies of important documents, or offering to carry out admin procedures on your behalf.

Similarly, you should make yourself aware what the French authority is allowed or not allowed to do by email. In most cases, they would not ask you for personal information or bank details.

For example, French tax authorities are explicitly not allowed to ask users to provide their bank details or personal information by e-mail, either to pay tax or claim a tax credit, or to complete their personal details. If you are asked to do so, do not reply this message.

The same goes for phone calls, which are common for people undergoing energy renovations in France. If you receive a phone call, email or SMS from someone claiming to be from the ANAH (Agence nationale de l’habitat - national housing agency), beware that this is likely a scam.

French government bodies are not supposed to canvass, and it is illegal for a company to claim to be from ANAH or any other public body.

READ MORE: How to avoid energy renovation scams in France

Look for mistakes - The standard advice to avoid falling victim to these criminal attempts to steal personal information involves being ever-vigilant by carefully checking any emails, texts, or notifications for errors or inconsistencies which may reveal its fraudulent nature - such as the address of the sender, weird typography, or poor spelling.

Obviously this is harder for people who are not native French speakers, who will probably find it harder to spot spelling mistakes, but you can compare it with previous emails.

Beware an email that appears to be overly urgent - for example if the title says 'alerte' or 'remboursement' in the subject line then proceed with caution.

Presence of an anti-virus notification - If the email popped up with a warning that it may be dangerous to click links or that it may contain a virus, then take additional steps to verify its legitimacy before opening.

Check the email address - the email may show up as being from a legitimate government ministry, but check the actual address that it comes from, some of the less sophisticated scammers have email addresses that are a dead giveaway, like [email protected]

Compare with previous emails - If the address looks legitimate, you can further check the sender by hovering your mouse over the sending address to see if it corresponds with previous communications you may have received from the government body in question. Also, look at any earlier emails from the organisation and verify if they are the same format.

If previous messages included a reference number or dossier number, then all messages should be in this format.

Check the URL - If there is a link in the email, the first thing to do is check the URL of the site in question by hovering above it with your mouse (try to avoid clicking). Official French government websites must end with ‘.gouv.fr’ or ‘.fr’. They will never end with ‘.gouv.org’ or ‘.gouv.com’.

Some sites go to great lengths to deceive people by taking on the appearance of an official French government site (similar colours, presence of a French flag, etc.).

SMS - it's quite common for government agencies to send messages by SMS as well as or instead of emails. It's a good idea to give both your phone number and email address - this will mean that you get both an email and a text message when there is an update. The duplication can be annoying but it's also reassuring as it's a lot less likely that a scammer will have both your email address and phone number.

Some SMSs have links to click, but most just provide an update or tell you to check your online space.

An example of the text messages that ANTS sends out (with the dossier number blanked out) to people who have applied to swap their driving licence.

What if I think I've been scammed?

The best place to get advice is the government's anti-scam website (www.cybermalveillance.gouv.fr).

The site has a 'diagnostic' where you can fill in a form explaining what has happened to you, and it will then offer tailored advice depending on the kind of scam you have fallen victim to.

READ MORE: What to do if you have fallen victim to a scam in France

It can also help find a local, approved, professional if you need any additional help - though you may be charged for that.

Depending on the type of scam, the advice may include going to the police or gendarmerie to file a formal complaint. This is up to you, but if you're nervous of trying to navigate the policing system, you can call victim support service France Victimes on 116 006 (freephone) for help.

You can also report online scams or illegal content on the internet at Pharos, the government’s official portal for reporting illegal internet content.