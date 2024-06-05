Vélo-école: How to find a cycling class to help you get on your bike in France

Advertisement

In 2022, an article on the government’s online Notre Environment portal reported that more than 10 million bicycles had been sold in France over the previous five years.

But it also noted that – although more than 700,000 people used their cycles daily to get to work and back home, cycling remained ‘a marginal practice’ compared to driving. Less than five percent of people used a cycle to get to work or school, it said.

The report suggested, however, that the rapidly increasing market for electrically assisted bicycles – which accounted for nearly a quarter of all cycles sold in 2021 – could lead to a change in daily cycling commute numbers.

In spite of incentives aimed at encouraging cycling, many people are still reluctant to use their bicycles regularly and are still waiting for the cycling network to develop and allow them to travel more safely.

It’s understandable. On Wednesday, it was reported that 12 children were injured while riding bikes as part of a group activity in La Rochelle.

Fortunately, incidents like this are very rare. Last year, 226 cyclists died on France’s roads - eight percent lower than in 2022 - while 2,500 were seriously injured.

So, if you’re determined to get on your bike more often, there are things you can do to be safer on the roads.

Kit

First, there's the equipment. By law, your bike should have;

working lights

an audible means of alerting pedestrians and other road users

reflective panels at the front, back and on the wheels

It must be kept in a roadworthy condition. All cyclists are advised to wear a helmet and a hi-vis vest, although these are only legally required for cyclists aged under 12.

It’s also important to understand the rules of the road. A knowledge of France’s Code de la Route is vital, for example.

Cycle school

But it's also possible to get bike lessons before you venture out on the road

The government’s Savoir Rouler à Vélo (SRAV) scheme offers cycling proficiency education to children between the ages of six and 11.

Training is divided into three key areas across 10 hours of lessons organised by local authorities. The areas are: the basics of riding a bike correctly; learning appropriate signals and the Code de la Route; and real-world cycling.

Courses are available inside and outside term time in towns and cities across the country. Parents may be charged up to €50 for use of equipment, if children do not have a bicycle, or other equipment, of their own. Check local media and your local mairie’s website for further information.

It is important to note that these lessons are not compulsory and no one needs a ‘licence’ to ride a bicycle in France. But learning to ride a bike safely at a young age is a common rite of passage for children.

Older children and adults, meanwhile, can seek out a nearby vélo-école (cycle school) whether they have never ridden before, or want a refresher after leaving their bikes in the shed for a few years.

These bike schools are open to everyone, whatever their level of cycling proficiency, although in most cases you will have to pay.

Most of them target an adult audience, with around 50 percent primarily intended to increase female participation in cycling, while 36 percent aim to help older residents get on the saddle.

They're intended to both teach you the rules of the road in France and boost your confidence allowing you to get back in the saddle and make cycling a part of your everyday life.

About a fifth of all vélo-écoles also work with children in schools, and nearly a third work with younger people outside schools.

The Fédération française des Usagers de la Bicyclette (FUB) has an interactive map of vélo-écoles in towns and cities across France.