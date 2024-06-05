French Word of the Day: Se planter

Advertisement

Why do I need to know se planter?

Because you might be confused why the driver is talking about gardening after missing a turn.

What does it mean?

Se planter - roughly pronounced suh plahn-tay - means ‘to mess up’ or ‘to make a mistake’.

You might have thought it means ‘to plant’, but that would be just planter.

In contrast, se planter is a reflexive verb. When you conjugate it in the first-person past tense, you would say je me suis planté (I messed up) instead of j’ai planté (I planted).

You can use se planter for any kind of mistake - perhaps you missed a turn while driving, forgot the shopping list or made a French grammatical error. It is the equivalent of se tromper.

Confusingly, the non-reflexive verb planter also has some other colloquial meanings, such as being stood up or abandoned. For example, if a friend leaves early and you are left alone at the bar you could say il m’a planté au bar.

You can also say rester planter which means to not move or to stay put in one location.

Use it like this

Je n'aurais pas dû éteindre le GPS. Je me suis complètement plantée et j'ai raté le virage. - I should not have turned off the GPS. I totally messed up and missed the turn.

Ne vous inquiétez pas. Tout le monde se plante parfois. - Don’t worry. Everyone messes up sometimes.

Allez-vous planter des fleurs sur votre balcon ? - Are you going to plant any flowers on your balcony?