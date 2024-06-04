French Expression of the Day: Clap de fin

Advertisement

Why do I need to know clap de fin?

Because you might see this as a deadline approaches.

What does it mean?

Clap de fin - roughly pronounced clap duh fahn - translates as ‘the clap of the end’.

In English, one might say ‘the grand finale’ or ‘the end of the road’ or 'the final curtain'.

The French expression may look like it’s talking ‘clapping’ (applaudir in French), but it is actually referring to the clapperboard used in film production to denote the start or end of a scene.

In French, this device is simply called un clap or une claquette.

The expression is a relatively new one, having mostly been used after the 1980s. It is often written in French headlines simply as ‘Clap de fin pour…’ followed by the topic coming to an end.

It is also used as a reminder that a yearly event - perhaps tax season or a summer festival - is coming to a close.

You might also hear people say clap de départ, which means the starting signal, often for a race.

Advertisement

Use it like this

Clap de fin pour les Français dans la course d'athlétisme, suite à la défaite du champion de France. - End of the road for France in the Athletics, following the defeat of the French champion.

Après des décennies, clap de fin pour le bar de quartier. - After decades, it’s the end for the neighbourhood bar.

Impôts 2024: Clap de fin pour la déclarations de revenues. - Final deadline approaching for 2024 income tax declarations.