French doctors' unions agree to €30 GP appointment fees

After more than 18 months of negotiations, France's state healthcare system Assurance Maladie and doctors' unions have reached an agreement on increasing appointment fees, Franceinfo reported.

The document is expected to be formally signed and put into motion on Tuesday.

What does this mean for patients?

Once the agreement is signed, the changes will come into force by December 2024.

Unlike the UK, where healthcare on the NHS is free at the point of delivery, the French system operates on a reimbursement model. That means that you pay the doctor/pharmacist/other health professionals upfront during your visit.

If you're registered in the French system, the medic then swipes your health card and the French government reimburses a portion of the cost of your appointment, treatment or prescription directly into your bank account (usually within a few days).

Due to the changes, GP consultations (with 'sector one' doctors, as sector two doctors are already entitled to charge more), will increase from the current fee of €26.50 to €30.

However, the new amounts do not alter the existing reimbursement rates - which allow for 70 percent of costs to be covered by social security.

That means that for a standard GP appointment, the patient would pay €30 and the government would reimburse €21, with the remaining €9 either paid out-of-pocket by the patient or reimbursed by their top-up health insurance (mutuelle) if they have one.

Meanwhile, specialist appointments will range from €30 and €60, depending on the speciality of the doctor, in an effort to attract more professionals to less popular fields.

Psychiatrists will be able to raise consultation fees to €57, geriatricians and gynaecologists to €40, and endocrinologists to €60. Dermatologists will be allowed to raise melanoma screening fees to €60.

Other changes

The agreement also allows for the creation of a "longer consultation" (consultation longue) for patients over 80 with their GP and the rate will be €60. The appointment is intended to be more in-depth than a usual one and will be offered once a year.

It is to be introduced starting in 2026, and it would be available (for over-80s) in the following cases;

In the 45 days following a hospital discharge

If the patient is on several medications and needs to be 'de-prescribed' from some

As a consultation for an application for the 'personalised autonomy allowance' for people losing their independence (allocation personnalisée d'autonomie, or APA)

The agreement also aims to reduce the over-prescription of certain drugs (antibiotics, painkillers, etc), as well as introducing certain incentives for doctors to complete medical summary sections in the 'shared digital medical file' (dossier médical partagé numérique).

The stakeholders also agreed to increase the number of grants available for doctors to hire medical assistants or employ/ work with 'advanced practice nurses'.