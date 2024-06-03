French government faces confidence votes ahead of EU election

The bids to unseat Prime Minister Gabriel Attal and his government come from opposite ends of the political spectrum -- the hard-left La France Insoumise (LFI) and the far-right Rassemblement National (RN). Launched in rebuke of ministers over budget cuts decreed without parliamentary debate, Monday's motions de censure (no-confidence votes) are a last major political set-piece before election campaigning is overshadowed by the 80th anniversary of the World War II D-Day landings for the rest of this week. A 289-strong absolute majority would be needed to topple the government in Monday's votes. Even combining the strength of the RN and the spectrum of left-wing parties, the hurdle cannot be reached without support from the right-wing Les Républicains party - who for now are expected to sit on the sidelines. Advertisement

The prospect of a motion de censure is not an unusual one in the French parliament - previous Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne survived more than 20 such votes.

If the vote does attract a majority, the prime minister would be required to resign - although it does not affect the position of the president as French presidents are appointed on fixed-term mandates.