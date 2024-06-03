French Expression of the Day: Sans étiquette

Advertisement

Why do I need to know sans étiquette?

Because you might see this phrase ahead of an election.

What does it mean?

Sans étiquette - roughly pronounced sahns eh-tee-kett - translates as ‘without a tag’ or ‘without a label’.

In English the word 'etiquette' is most often used to talk about manners or polite behaviour, but in France l'étiquette refers to a label - whether that's the label on your bottle of wine or the tag on an item of clothing or the 'label' of belonging to a political party or group.

While you might use sans étiquette literally - perhaps to describe a piece of clothing in a store that lacks a tag - you are more likely to hear it in a figurative sense.

Sans étiquette refers to political figures who do not belong to any political party or who claim to be independent from the existing political camps.

You might also hear this person described as indépendant (independent) or sans parti (without party).

For example, you might see a French news headline that reads un fonctionnaire sans étiquette est nommé Premier ministre (A non-affiliated civil servant named Prime Minister).

As such, you are more likely to hear this phrase as elections roll around.

It can also be used to describe protests or other actions that are organised by individuals, rather than a trade union or political party.

Use it like this

La députée a décidé d'abandonner son parti politique. Pour cette campagne, elle se présente sans étiquette. - The MP decided to give up her political party. For this race, she is running as an independent.

Il est risqué d’être un élu sans étiquette. On ne peut pas compter sur le soutien d'un grand parti. - It’s risky to be an independent elected official. We cannot count on the support of a large party.

Il est un des organisateurs de ce rassemblement 'sans étiquette' au Pays basque - He is one of the organisers of this independent gathering in the Basque Country