Wildfires, mortgages, and the beach: 6 essential articles for life in France

Advertisement

It may be hard to believe, given the weather we’ve had recently, but it was the start of meteorological summer on Saturday. And forecasters, as far as they can, reckon we’re in for a hot summer in France. Parts of the country are highly susceptible to wildfires, and there are strict laws in place for property owners to minimise the risk to property. We explain those rules here.

Wildfire prevention: The legal obligations for French property owners

Speaking of summer, the impending holiday season brings with it a rush to France’s beaches. Unsurprisingly, some are better than others. The Local’s American in Paris Genevieve Mansfield has put together a list of must-visit and must-avoid plages in the south west of the country.

The best (and worst) beaches in south-west France

Parisians, the 2024 Olympic Games are coming! You may have heard rumours of a little sporting event taking place in the capital this summer. It’s going to have an impact on the city’s public transport system, including – notably – ticket prices for the duration. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered with some ‘hacks’ (as the young kids say) to help you avoid the worst of the price hikes. But time’s running out…

How Paris residents can avoid public transport price hikes during 2024 Olympics

After a slow start, France has gone all-in on the digital world. It's increasingly becoming easier to carry out a host of administrative tasks, from banking to applying for a driving licence from the comfort of home via your computer or smartphone. Here, we take a look at the online healthcare service Mon Espace Santé, which allows you to keep your medical information in one place and share information with your doctors.

Advertisement

Mon Espace Santé: France’s digital health service explained

France has fairly strict rules for those seeking a mortgage, including tight limits on minimum income and maximum loan length – here's how it works.

French property: How to get a mortgage in France

You’ve probably already discovered that speaking to authentic French people in real-life everyday situations is nothing like as smooth as textbooks may have you believe. Conversations dive off at tangents, and are littered with verbal tics. Here, we explain what a few of them mean, and how you can use them to sound more authentically French and less like a stunned honour-roll student.

16 phrases to make your French sound more authentically local