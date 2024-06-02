On the Agenda: What’s happening in France this week

Advertisement

Monday

Farmers' demonstration and roadblock - French and Spanish farmers have announced they will block roads along the border of France and Spain on Monday. As a result, motorists should expect traffic delays on the A9 and D900 motorways near the border.

Taylor Swift concerts - After her Paris gigs, the American superstar will return to France for concerts in Lyon at the Groupama Stadium, including one on Monday, June 3rd.

Wednesday

Football - The French men's national football team will play against Luxembourg at 9pm in Metz, as part of a friendly match ahead of the Euros. Their first official match will be against Austria on June 17th.

Thursday

D-Day Anniversary - June 6th marks the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings in Normandy, France. Throughout the month, there will be several events to commemorate the historic event, in addition to official ceremonies on the actual day which are expected to be attended by several heads of state, including Britain's King Charles III, US President Joe Biden and France's president Emmanuel Macron.

Cinemas around France will have special screenings of Saving Private Ryan, while the Paris-based cinema club Lost in Frenchlation is screening the classic French World War II film La Grande Vadrouille.

Tax declaration deadlines - Inhabitants of the French départements numbering 55 to 96, as well as the overseas territories, must turn in their French tax declarations by 11.59pm on June 6th. All other départements should have already submitted their declarations.

Saturday

The end of the French Open - The finals of the Roland-Garros tournament will take place on June 8th and 9th.

Sunday

European elections - In mainland France, plus the overseas territories of Réunion, Mayotte, Nouvelle-Calédonie and Wallis and Futuna, polling takes place on Sunday, June 9th. Polling stations will be set up in the same places as for national and local elections - usually town halls, leisure centres and other public buildings - to elect France's representatives in the European parliament.

