Protests at French préfecture over slow carte de séjour renewals

Non-EU nationals living in France are required to have either a visa or a residency permit (known as a carte de séjour) and the regular renewals of the card is the most important admin task for French residents.

But the process can be a painful one, with certain préfectures notoriously slow when it comes to completing the procedures to renew residency permits in time.

On Wednesday, fed-up foreigners in the Val-de-Marne département - in the outer suburbs of Paris - held a protest demanding that the préfecture speed up the process to ensure that people don't become sans papiers (undocumented immigrants) while waiting for their cards to be renewed.

"Some people wait months, or even years, to get an appointment at the préfecture, to get a response to a submitted application, or to be summoned to collect their card before it expires," Pablo Krasnopolsky, of the charity Réseau éducation sans frontières, told Le Parisien.

"We're creating new undocumented migrants here."

After the protest finished, Val-de-Marne authorities said that they "remain mobilised to process applications".

But the problem is far from being limited to a single préfecture, with many foreigners in France reporting long waits with applications or renewals - in some cases leading to the old card expiring while they are still waiting for the new one to be issued.

In other préfectures - especially Paris - it can be extremely difficult to book an appointment to go and drop off documents or pick up the new card, with available appointment slots vanishing within hours of being made available.

People whose card expires while they are still waiting for the new one are advised to get a récépissé - which acts of proof of your legal right to remain in France.

Have you had problems getting or renewing a carte de séjour? Please share your experiences in the comments below or by filling out this questionnaire. Please ensure that you include the name of the préfecture you are dealing with.