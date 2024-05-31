La Belle Vie: Avoiding 'Paris Syndrome' and the best parts of a French summer

Advertisement

The month of June is approaching, which is also my favourite time of year in France. Not because of the warmer weather - though I welcome that - but thanks to the long days.

There is something freeing about the sunset being after 9.30pm. Even though we don't technically have more free time in June than we do in December, the long days do give the impression of another full day to yourself, even if you already worked from 9-5pm.

The beach is another highlight of French summers, and we are spoiled for choice with France's thousands of kilometres of coastline.

In the south-west's Nouvelle-Aquitaine region alone there were 55 beaches listed in the 2024 Blue Flag (Pavillon Bleu in French) ranking, which is the label that certifies that a beach has met environmental and clean water standards.

On the other hand, some French beaches might look appealing from the outside, but in reality they suffer from pollution and run-off. To help narrow things down, we zoomed in on the best (and worst) from south-western France.

When I use the word 'beach' I should probably mention that I'm not only talking about the ones located along France's coast. There are plenty of lakeside beaches that are absolutely worth visiting this summer.

Later this summer, my friends and I have plans to go hiking for three days in the Alps near Grenoble. The area we picked is known for its mountain lakes, which are crystal clear. I'm not sure I'll be brave enough to dive in, as the water will be absolutely frigid (they're filled with melted snow).

Luckily there are plenty of other (warmer) lakes to choose from.

The accessibility of mountain hikes in France is one of my favourite parts about summer. The country's train system makes it easy to travel from any of the three largest cities (Paris, Marseille and Lyon) to the Alps. The Pyrenees are also quite accessible, especially if you live in the fourth largest city (Toulouse).

If you're hesitating because you do not have a tent, camper stove or sleeping bag, then do not fear. You can always stay at one of the refuges - these are kind of like mountain hostels. Many of them also give you a delicious home-cooked meal, which is very necessary after a day of exercising.

But if mountains, lakes and beaches are not your thing, then there are still other options to make the most of French summer.

From old rockers to classic theatre, via Celtic heritage and fireworks to big sporting occasions, we've put together a list of over two dozen of our favourite French summer festivals.

Most people can pinpoint a time in their lives when they have felt homesick. It's not a pleasant feeling.

But in Paris, severe homesickness has a name - the 'Paris Syndrome' - and by some accounts it can be so severe that it involves panic attacks and hallucinations. Psychiatrists have been debating for years whether it really should be classified as an illness,

While there is still some debate as to whether or not it should be considered an illness, psychiatrists do agree on the cause: a gulf between expectations and reality.

One of the best ways to avoid 'Paris Syndrome' is to come in with realistic expectations. You can do that by reading books, consuming media, listening to podcasts and watching movies and shows that give a more realistic portrayal of the city.

Unfortunately, Emily in Paris probably does not fit into this category.

