French Expression of the Day: Faire du lèche-vitrine

Why do I need to know faire du lèche-vitrine?

Because you might opt for this if your bank account is running a little low.

What does it mean?

Faire du lèche-vitrine - roughly pronounced fair doo lesh vih-treen - translates as ‘to do the window licking’.

If your friend suggests this for a Saturday afternoon activity, do not worry - it’s not to be taken literally. The phrase is the French equivalent of ‘window-shopping’ in English.

In France, people have been using this expression since the 20th century. Before that, in the 19th century, the word lécher took on a second meaning of ‘to brush against’, in addition to ‘passing one’s tongue over something’.

As for window shopping, the French expression gives the image of a person who is so enthralled with the items shown in the shop windows that they are close enough to the glass to lick it.

If you want a synonym for this expression, you might say on va flâner dans les magasins (we are going to leisurely walk around the shops).

There are a few other French expressions that use lécher - such as lécher les bottes à quelqu'un (to lick someone’s boots, or overly flatter them).

Use it like this

Mon compte en banque est presque vide. Je ne peux me permettre que de faire du lèche-vitrine. - My bank account is almost empty. I can only afford to window-shop.

Ma grand-mère adore faire du lèche-vitrine le samedi après-midi. - My grandmother loves window-shopping on Saturday afternoons.