PODCAST: Explaining Paris syndrome and how the EU elections will impact France
The Talking France podcast is back looking at the big issues in France this week - from European elections and expected gains for the far-right to changing addresses in rural France, new legal requirements for property owners in wildfire zones and the mysterious 'Paris Syndrome'.
Host Ben McPartland is joined by The Local France's Emma Pearson, Genevieve Mansfield and John Lichfield to look at all the latest news and talking points in France.
We start with the upcoming European elections - Marine Le Pen's far-right party is expected to make big gains, but what does this actually mean for France? And should we use these results as a prediction for the 2027 presidential election?
You can find the Talking France podcast on Spotify or Apple, download it here or listen on the link below
From Europe-wide to very local - almost two million homes in rural France are getting a change of address. We discuss why this is happening, what to do if you are affected and the other big change in zoning for the French countryside. Speaking of rural areas - new legal requirements are also coming in for people who own property in risk zones for wildfires.
Paris Syndrome - psychiatrists say that it's a serious problem, but what actually is it, who is worst affected and how can you avoid it?
And we like to answer questions from listeners - this week we're looking at whether and how you can contact your local member of parliament if you have a problem in France, and what it means when they say that French MPs are elected on a 'national mandate'.
Talking France is a free podcast produced thanks to the support of subscribers to The Local France
