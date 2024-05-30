French Expression of the Day: Du coin

Advertisement

Why do I need to know du coin?

Because you might be able to describe yourself this way, depending on where the conversation is taking place.

What does it mean?

Du coin - roughly pronounced due kwan - might look like it has to do with money.

In reality, it is the French word for ‘corner’, so you might hear it used when giving traffic instructions. It also means a slightly nondescript place or neighbourhood.

If someone describes a restaurant as a bistrot du coin it means it's a neighbourhood restaurant - nothing that the Michelin inspectors would get excited about but probably a decent a reasonably priced eaterie.

A person who is du coin is someone who is from the area. In English, you might just say ‘he’s from around here’. French people may use this when introducing someone or themselves.

You can also use it to say that someone is in the area or on their way. For example, if your friend is making their way to a destination, you could say il est dans le coin to mean ‘he is nearby’.

It might be tempting to use the word zone as a synonym for coin, but beware that the phrase la zone (or c’est la zone) has a bit of a negative connotation.

If someone tells you a certain place is ‘the zone’ it is not a cool or fun environment that you’d want to hang out in, but rather a place that might be known as run-down, dirty or dangerous.

Instead, opting for the word quartier (neighbourhood) might be a safer bet.

Use it like this

T'inquiète pas. Il sait comment fonctionne le jeu, il est du coin. - Don’t worry. He knows how the game works, he’s from around here.

Elle a grandi dans le coin et se souvient donc de certains habitants de cette rue. - She grew up in the area, so she remembers some of the people on this street.

Je suis du coin. Ma mère habite en bas de la rue. - I'm from the area. My mom lives down the road.