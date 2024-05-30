Americans in France: The 80th anniversary of D-Day and taxes for dual nationals

Advertisement

Welcome to The Local's "Americans in France" monthly newsletter for members, featuring all the news and practical information you need as an American resident, visitor or second-home owner in France. You can sign up to receive it directly to your inbox before we publish it online via the link below.

Dear Americans in France,

As the month of May draws to a close, we are looking ahead to the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings on June 6th. From re-enactments (including parachute drops) to concerts and art exhibits plus parades, there will be plenty of commemorative events throughout the month.

Most of them will be taking place in Normandy, such as the international ceremonies that will have several heads of state in attendance, including President Joe Biden, as well as surviving veterans.

If you live in France, but you are not planning to travel to Normandy at the start of June, there may still be commemorations planned near you. For example, more than 300 French cinemas across the country will be screening Saving Private Ryan.

Advertisement

While many people move to France in their later years, some come here with young children in tow. Parents are then faced with big questions when deciding whether to send their children to the local public school or pay extra for a private international or American school.

There are also some quirks about the French education system that often confuse Americans - for example, you probably won't find much need for a lunchbox. There are also many benefits, such as linguistic and cultural integration.

We asked parents who have successfully navigated the French school system about what to expect.

Walking around Paris can leave some feeling a bit light-headed and woozy (maybe because the water glasses in restaurants here are about half the size they are in the States). There's another explanation for bizarre, often psychological, symptoms foreigners experience when spending time in France's capital city - the 'Paris syndrome'.

We took a look at whether there is any truth to this maladie, plus some tips on how to avoid it. Though, one of our readers, Laure Roth, already some pretty good advice: "When you pack your suitcase, don't pack your emotional baggage with you. If you are coming to France "to change your life" or because of "The Dream" you will be disappointed. Moving here does not make it magic."

In each edition of this newsletter, we try to answer some of your individual questions. You can ask us anything about France, or leave some tips for your fellow countrymen and women looking to make the move in ongoing 'Americans in France' survey

Last month, one of our readers asked "If you are an American, permanently domiciled in France, you can benefit from the US/France tax treaty. But if you take French citizenship in addition to US, does that affect your taxes in either the US or France?"

Advertisement

We reached out to the tax expert Jonathan Hadida, with HadTax, to help answer this question. Here's what he had to say.

I'll conclude with a recommendation to go read the heartwarming story of one of the veterans to be honoured during the D-Day ceremonies on June 6th: centenarian and former airman Harold Terens. You might be surprised by his special plans for the days following the commemoration.

Thanks for reading. As always, feel free to get in touch or leave a comment. You can reach me at [email protected]