French phrase of the Day: Ici on dit chocolatine

Advertisement

Why do I need to know Ici on dit chocolatine?

Because it gives an insight into an extremely French regional dispute.

What does it mean?

Ici on dit chocolatine - roughly pronounced ee-see on-dee shock-o-lateen - literally translates as 'here we say chocolatine', the 'on' being an alternative pronoun that can be translated into English as 'one says' and rather less formally 'we say'.

But what the phrase really means is something different entirely, which references the ongoing regional battle over what to call the delicious chocolate breakfast pastry so popular in France.

Advertisement

Most of the country calls it a pain au chocolat, but in south-west France it is known as a chocolatine - this regional language war has been raging for decades and has even led to questions in parliament.

Aujourd'hui, j'ai refait cette carte en HD pour une collègue qui me l'a demandé. Rappel que le débat pain au chocolat vs chocolatine n'est que la partie émergée de l'iceberg pic.twitter.com/6wY5LRVhLk — Mathieu Avanzi (@MathieuAvanzi) March 5, 2022

The south-west is a region of France with its own proud history and distinct culture where given half a chance the locals will tell you that they didn't become part of France until the early 1200s, and that was only after a military conquest.

Therefore flagging up regional differences is a way of expressing pride in their culture and/or sticking two fingers up at Paris.

Ici on dit chocolatine has become something of an unofficial slogan for the region and if you travel to a city like Toulouse you will see it displayed on posters or available to buy on T-shirts, postcards, tote bags and other souvenirs.

Likewise travelling sports fans from the south-west will sometimes display an 'Ici on dit chocolatine' banner.

Basically it means 'I'm from the south-west and I'm proud' - as they have every reason to be since the south-west is a truly excellent region that everyone should explore.

Use it like this

Je suis allé dans la boulangerie à Toulouse et j'ai demandé 'un pain au chocolat'. Le patron m'a regardé fixement et m'a dit 'Ici on dit chocolatine' - I went to the bakery in Toulouse and asked for a pain au chocolate. The owner gave me a hard stare and said 'Here we say chocolatine'.

Les supporters toulousain avaient une banderole géante qui disait 'Ici on dit chocolatine' - The Toulouse rugby fans had a giant banner that said 'Ici on dit chocolatine'