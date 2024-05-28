Advertisement

French Word of the Day: Manifestation

Genevieve Mansfield
Published: 28 May, 2024 CET. Updated: Tue 28 May 2024 11:18 CET
Photo: Annie Spratt/Unsplash/Nicolas Raymond

This is a French word that pops up quite a lot during times of political discord, but it has a few other meanings as well.

Why do I need to know manifestation?

Because this word comes up quite a lot in French life.

What does it mean?

Manifestation - roughly pronounced mah-nee-fess-ta-see-ohn - has three definitions in French, but most people are familiar with the most common one - a protest or political demonstration.

French people love to take to the streets, so manifestations - abbreviated as manifs - are frequent, especially if there is a politically divisive issue being debated.

But the word has a few other meanings as well. It can also be used in the same way as ‘manifestation’ in English - the embodiment or expression of something theoretical, or the symptom of a disease or illness. 

Confusingly, manifestation can also be a synonym for ‘event’. 

You might see the website for a small town use the word manifestation when referencing a festival or concert planned for the summer.

Use it like this

La manifestation passera par la place de la République. - The protest march will pass through the square at the Place de la République.

Ce concert est l'une des plus grandes manifestations de l'été en Bretagne. - This concert is one of the largest events of the summer in Brittany.

La sécheresse est l'une des premières manifestations du réchauffement climatique. - Drought is among the first manifestations of global warming.

Iain 2024/05/28 12:08
And, of course, any manif has to have something set on fire or it's not a real manif. A few years ago taxi drivers in Nice, protesting about Uber, blockaded the airport a day before the start of the Cannes Festival (so Twitter was full of movie types whinging about having to walk 800 metres to the train station). To make it a proper manif they got some old wreck from a junk yard (a car that is not a person), dragged it onto the main road to the airport and set fire to it.

