French Word of the Day: Manifestation

Why do I need to know manifestation?

Because this word comes up quite a lot in French life.

What does it mean?

Manifestation - roughly pronounced mah-nee-fess-ta-see-ohn - has three definitions in French, but most people are familiar with the most common one - a protest or political demonstration.

French people love to take to the streets, so manifestations - abbreviated as manifs - are frequent, especially if there is a politically divisive issue being debated.

But the word has a few other meanings as well. It can also be used in the same way as ‘manifestation’ in English - the embodiment or expression of something theoretical, or the symptom of a disease or illness.

Confusingly, manifestation can also be a synonym for ‘event’.

You might see the website for a small town use the word manifestation when referencing a festival or concert planned for the summer.

Use it like this

La manifestation passera par la place de la République. - The protest march will pass through the square at the Place de la République.

Ce concert est l'une des plus grandes manifestations de l'été en Bretagne. - This concert is one of the largest events of the summer in Brittany.

La sécheresse est l'une des premières manifestations du réchauffement climatique. - Drought is among the first manifestations of global warming.